

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





From Calgary, Alta. all the way to Paris, France, cities used well-known landmarks on Monday evening to pay tribute to the victims of Sunday night’s mass shooting in a Quebec City mosque that left six men dead and critically injured five others.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark just after midnight to honour the men who lost their lives in Quebec City. The City of Paris posted a message on Twitter earlier on Monday announcing the tribute.

“In tribute to the victims of the attack tonight, @LaTourEiffel will be extinguished after midnight.”

Paris est avec @villequebec.



En hommage aux victimes de l'attentat survenu cette nuit, @LaTourEiffel sera éteinte à partir de minuit. pic.twitter.com/cVjJr2xXax — Paris (@Paris) January 30, 2017

The Twitter account dedicated to the famous tower also delivered the news to its 164,000 followers.

“I will turn my lights off tonight, at midnight, to show my support to Quebec and Canadian people. #EiffelTower”

I will turn my lights off tonight, at midnight, to show my support to Quebec and Canadian people. #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/Tf3VCOjcjh — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) January 30, 2017

The powerful tribute comes more than a year after Quebec City illuminated its buildings and monuments in the Tricolour of France’s national flag in the wake of the devastating Paris attacks in November 2015 that killed 130 people and injured hundreds more.

Back home in Canada, the historic Reconciliation Bridge, formerly known as the Langevin Bridge, in Calgary, Alta. was lit up with Quebec’s provincial flag colours of blue and white on Monday evening to show support for the province.

Calgary Tower goes dark, Reconciliation/Langevin Bridge lit blue+white to support Quebeckers after deadly attack. #WakeUpNews #YYC pic.twitter.com/pOu8Jhglw8 — Erin Lawrence (@tvchick13CTV) January 31, 2017

Also in Alberta, the City of Edmonton paid their respects to the victims by lighting the High Level Bridge along the North Saskatchewan River in Quebec’s blue and white as well.

In Canada’s largest city, the famous Toronto sign located in front of city hall dimmed its ordinarily colourful lights on Monday evening in honour of the mosque attack victims.

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced the decision on Twitter Monday afternoon.

The Toronto sign will be dimmed tonight and City Hall will go dark to honour the victims of the Quebec mosque attack. — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 30, 2017

The City of Toronto’s Twitter account also revealed that the city’s official flags would be flown at half-mast as an additional sign of respect.