Two patients are in critical but stable condition following a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday night, when six others were killed during an attack by a lone gunman.

Doctors said Tuesday that the two individuals' injuries are "under control," and that three others admitted to hospital on Sunday are now "doing fine."

One individual has already been discharged and the other two are expected to be released soon, hospital officials told reporters on Tuesday morning.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, faces six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident, which took place shortly before 8 p.m. at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, in the city's Sainte-Foy neighbourhood. The attack unfolded during evening prayers. Bissonnette was arrested approximately one hour later.

The victims

Community members say many of the slain worshippers were fathers, between the ages of 39-60. Laval University professor Khaled Belkacemi, 60; butcher shop owner Azzeddine Soufiane, 57; pharmacy employee Aboubaker Thabti, 44 ; Abdelkrim Hassane, 41; Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, and Ibrahima Barry, 39, were all killed.

Bissonnette was arrested Sunday around 9 p.m. at a bridge near the city's downtown core.

Police say the suspect called 911 to turn himself in, saying he was armed and "wanting to collaborate."

The incident sparked an outpouring of grief from politicians and ordinary Canadians across the country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard called it a "terrorist attack," and urged the country to rally around its Muslim-Canadian neighbours.

"Diversity is our strength," Trudeau said.

The accused

Bissonnette appeared in court Monday afternoon to face the charges against him.

Bissonnette's neighbours and classmates described him as a person with few friends, who spent most of his time with his twin brother. They also told CTV Montreal he was frequently bullied.

The 27-year-old had been studying political science at Laval University, after switching into the program from anthropology.

Bissonnette's archived Facebook page shows he was interested in a number of right-wing nationalist figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump and French politician Marine Le Pen. He also followed Richard Dawkins and Christopher Hitchens, two philosophers who have strongly criticized all forms of religion.

He was also known in the community and on Facebook for espousing anti-immigrant, anti-feminist and other ultra-conservative viewpoints.

Bissonnette was enrolled as a cadet in the Quebec City area from 2002-2004, but did not receive any military training. The Department of National Defence says it has no record of him participating in marksmanship programs.

Mix-up over second arrest

Police initially reported two individuals had been arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting. They later clarified to say only one of those taken into custody was a suspect.

The second individual, whom Quebec media identified as Mohamed Belkhadir, was arrested amid the confusion at the mosque, after he fled at the sight of what he thought was a gunman. Belkhadir was reportedly helping a wounded friend after the shooting when he mistook an armed police officer for a shooter, and took off running. Police gave chase and apprehended him, but later determined that he was a witness.

Belkhadir said after the incident that he doesn't blame police for their reaction.