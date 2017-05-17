Sales of Crown oil and gas drilling rights surge in B.C. and Alberta
Heavy machinery is on display at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary in a June 7, 2016, file photo. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 3:52PM EDT
CALGARY -- Sales of Crown drilling rights in Alberta and B.C. have already delivered more money to provincial treasuries this year than last year, when they generated record low returns.
Oil and gas producers in Alberta have paid out a total of $138 million in drilling rights auctions so far this year, more than the $137 million they spent in all of 2016.
In British Columbia, they've spent $63 million, more than quadruple the $15 million last year.
The figures illustrate growing oilpatch confidence in light of stronger commodity prices this year as well as burgeoning production from Western Canadian shale oil and gas wells.
TD Securities analyst Juan Jarrah says in a report that the Alberta sales are being driven by companies exploring the west-central part of the province where they've discovered a shallower and more oil-rich leg of the extensive Duvernay shale formation.
The Kaybob Duvernay, located farther north, has attracted most of the investment in the play so far and was considered the driving force behind Alberta's record-setting $3.5 billion in drilling rights sales in 2011.
The best year for drilling rights sales in B.C. was 2008, when the province raised $2.7 billion.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- U.K. court rejects Nestle's bid to trademark KitKat shape
- Sales of Crown oil and gas drilling rights surge in B.C. and Alberta
- Craft beer has runway to grow in Canada, despite U.S. slowdown, says Molson Coors
- Alaska owner plans to resurrect strip club boat for summer
- Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cottage country for summer long weekends