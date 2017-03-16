Someone with access to the McDonald's corporate Twitter account is not loving Donald Trump's America.

A tweet issued by the McDonald's Corporation offered a harsh rebuke of U.S. President Trump on Thursday, calling him a "disgusting excuse of a President."

"We would love to have Barack Obama back," the tweet said. "Also you have tiny hands."

The tweet was deleted shortly after it was issued and McDonald later tweeted an update.

"Twitter notified use that our account was compromised," McDonald's tweeted. "We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this."