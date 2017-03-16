Not lovin' it: McDonald's account compromised in Twitter attack on Trump
This tweet issued by the corporate Twitter account for McDonald's was deleted shortly after it was sent out Thursday, March 16, 2017.
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 10:48AM EDT
Someone with access to the McDonald's corporate Twitter account is not loving Donald Trump's America.
A tweet issued by the McDonald's Corporation offered a harsh rebuke of U.S. President Trump on Thursday, calling him a "disgusting excuse of a President."
"We would love to have Barack Obama back," the tweet said. "Also you have tiny hands."
The tweet was deleted shortly after it was issued and McDonald later tweeted an update.
"Twitter notified use that our account was compromised," McDonald's tweeted. "We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this."
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- Seafood labelling in Canada 'inadequate,' environmental groups say
- CPPIB, 2 partners acquire US$1.6B worth of student housing in U.S.
- Supply line leak led to fire at Alberta oilsands facility: Syncrude
- Not lovin' it: McDonald's account compromised in Twitter attack on Trump
- Transat AT says higher fuel prices, weak dollar hampering bottom line