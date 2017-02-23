

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The kitchenware company Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery is recalling more than two million knives and knife sets in Canada and the United States after reports of blades breaking during normal use or when they are dropped, posing a risk of lacerations.

Health Canada, in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Calphalon, issued a joint recall advising consumers to immediately stop using the affected knives and knife sets and to contact the kitchenware company for a free replacement.

The recalled knives were sold between September 2008 and December 2016. According to Health Canada, approximately 2,284 affected knives and knife sets were sold in Canada and approximately two million were sold in the U.S.

As of Feb. 17, in Canada, Calphalon said it received 43 reports of knife blades breaking during normal use or when dropped. There were no reported injuries in Canada.

In the U.S., however, there were approximately 3,150 accounts of defective knives and 27 reports of cuts to users, including four injuries that required stitches.

The affected knives and knife sets include the 5-inch Santoku, the 7-inch Santoku, the 8-inch Chef Knife, the Fruit/Vegetable Set, the Carving Set, the 17 piece set, the 21 piece set and the Contemporary Paring Knife Set.

Consumers can check this Calphalon website to see if their knives are included in the recall.

For more information, owners of the affected knives can call Calphalon toll-free at 1-800-809-7267 or visit the company’s recall website.