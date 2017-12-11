Mining stocks give TSX some lift, loonie up from Friday
Published Monday, December 11, 2017
Last Updated Monday, December 11, 2017 11:51AM EST
TORONTO -- Canadian mining stocks helped give the main Toronto stock index some lift in late-morning trading, while U.S. stocks were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.94 points to 16,112.01, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.02 points to 24,321.14. The S&P 500 index was up 2.05 points to 2,653.55 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 11.79 points to 6,851.87.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.82 cents US, up from an average price of 77.76 cents US on Friday.
The January crude contract was up 20 cents to US$57.56 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up five cents to US$2.82 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$1.10 to US$1,249.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents to US$3.01 a pound.
