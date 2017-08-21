

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Major North American stock markets stayed relatively flat today ahead of a major central bankers conference scheduled to begin Thursday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index inched down 0.45 of a point to 14,951.88.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 29.24 points to 21,703.75 while the S&P 500 index advanced 2.82 points to 2,428.37. The Nasdaq composite index shed 3.40 points to 6,213.13.

The Canadian dollar continued its advance for a fourth consecutive day, trading at an average price of 79.52 cents US, up 0.07 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the October crude contract lost $1.13 to US$47.53 per barrel and the September natural gas contract gained 6.9 cents to US$2.96 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract moved ahead $5.10 to US$1,296.70 an ounce and the September copper contract advanced 4.1 cents to US$2.98 a pound.