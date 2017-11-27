Energy sector leads TSX lower as oil falls
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on Friday June 28, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 3:12AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 27, 2017 4:34PM EST
TORONTO -- A slide in crude oil prices weighed on energy companies on both sides of the border today, as the loonie lost ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index fell 65.97 points to 16,042.12, with the oil and gas sector down nearly 2 1/2 per cent.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.79 points to 23,580.78. The S&P 500 index was down one point at 2,601.42 and the Nasdaq composite index gave back 10.64 points to 6,878.52.
The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 78.52 cents US, down 0.17 of a U.S. cent.
In commodities, the January crude contract retreated 84 cents to US$58.11 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 10 cents to US$3.02 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract climbed US$7.10 to US$1,294.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents to US$3.13 a pound.
