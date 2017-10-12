

CTVNews.ca Staff





More than 500,000 Diono child car seats are being recalled in the United States, but the recall does not affect car seats sold in Canada.

The recall covers the Radian R100, Radian R120, Radian RXT, Olympia, Pacifica, and Rainier convertible and booster seats. They were made from as early as January, 2014 to September of this year by Diono, which used to be called Sunshine Kids Juvenile.

Documents posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that, when the seats are secured using a lap belt without the top tether, children over 65 pounds have an increased risk of chest injury in a crash.

In Canada, forward-facing child car seats must be tightly installed with the Universal Anchorage System (UAS) or a vehicle belt, in addition to having the seat’s tether strap attached to the vehicle’s tether anchor. Therefore, using the recalled Diono car seats without the top tether would be illegal in Canada anyway.

But if any Canadian customers still have questions, they can call Diono at 1-866-954-9786.

With files from The Associated Press