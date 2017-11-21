Cheesecake Factory opens 1st Canadian location in Toronto
People stand line for the opening of a new Cheesecake Factory restaurant at Yorkdale shopping centre in Toronto on Tuesday Nov. 21, 2017. This is the first Cheesecake Factory location in Canada. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 5:47PM EST
TORONTO - Sweet treat lovers near Toronto can now have their cheesecake and eat it too with the opening of Canada's first Cheesecake Factory location today.
The U.S. restaurant chain, which serves dozens of different kinds of desserts, announced earlier this year that it would bring its restaurant to Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre in the fall.
The new location spans about 966 square metres and employs more than 300 staff in a variety of positions.
The Cheesecake Factory was founded in 1978 and operates 211 restaurants primarily throughout the United States.
O, Canada - we have a treat for you! Cheesecake, in fact. Our first ever Canadian restaurant opens TODAY in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/YoUGV24Ewi— Cheesecake Factory (@CheesecakeCA) November 21, 2017