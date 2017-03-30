Alberta premier checking to see if Saskatchewan's Wall breaking free-trade deal
Premier Brad Wall speaks with members of the media following the 2017 budget speech at the Legislative Building in Regina Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Wall is taking a turf war with Alberta to its economic heart, inviting energy companies based in Calgary to move their headquarters to his province.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 2:28PM EDT
RED DEER, Alta. -- Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she is looking at whether Saskatchewan's Brad Wall is breaking regional free-trade rules by offering incentives for oil and gas firms to move to his province.
Notley says her government wants to see if Wall is breaching the New West Partnership Agreement between British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
But she adds her government won't leave the partnership over Wall's attempts to lure companies to his side of the boundary.
Wall's government has sent letters to Alberta oil and gas firms offering to subsidize relocation costs, trim taxes and royalties, and help find space in unused government buildings.
Notley says Wall's plan is short-sighted and self-defeating, given how much Saskatchewan's economy relies on doing business in Alberta.
Wall says he is letting companies know about existing policies in Saskatchewan and he isn't offering a specific relocation program that would violate the spirit of the provincial trade agreement.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- TD Bank reviewing sales practice concerns: CEO
- Alberta premier checking to see if Saskatchewan's Wall breaking free-trade deal
- Brad Wall to meet with Trump cabinet members when he heads to Washington
- Air Canada lawsuit accuses Airbus of negligence in Halifax crash landing
- Trudeau defends Bombardier aid after executive compensation rose last year