

The Canadian Press





RED DEER, Alta. -- Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she is looking at whether Saskatchewan's Brad Wall is breaking regional free-trade rules by offering incentives for oil and gas firms to move to his province.

Notley says her government wants to see if Wall is breaching the New West Partnership Agreement between British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

But she adds her government won't leave the partnership over Wall's attempts to lure companies to his side of the boundary.

Wall's government has sent letters to Alberta oil and gas firms offering to subsidize relocation costs, trim taxes and royalties, and help find space in unused government buildings.

Notley says Wall's plan is short-sighted and self-defeating, given how much Saskatchewan's economy relies on doing business in Alberta.

Wall says he is letting companies know about existing policies in Saskatchewan and he isn't offering a specific relocation program that would violate the spirit of the provincial trade agreement.