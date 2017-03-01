Air Miles apologizes for points expiration controversy
The head of the Air Miles rewards program is apologizing for failing its members, three months after it provoked a controversy over changes to its expiration policy.
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 3:47PM EST
In a letter to Air Miles members, Blair Cameron wrote that the loyalty program "learned very difficult, public and humbling lessons" last year.
The popular loyalty program angered many members last year with its proposal to void unused Air Miles after five years -- only to abandon that plan weeks before it was to take effect.
The reversal also provoked outcry from members who said they redeemed their miles thinking they were about to expire and wouldn't if they had known Air Miles was going to walk back from that policy.
Cameron says the company is committed to improving wait times for members trying to contact Air Miles over the phone or through its website.
