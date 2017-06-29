

CTVNews.ca Staff





Our day's collection of the five things to know gets you ready for a visit by members of the Royal Family. And in his fourth instalment in a week-long series of personal stories of immigrants who came to Canada, CTV News' Todd Battis introduces you to a woman who came from Hong Kong as a nurse and is now helping others in similar situations.

1. Royal visit: Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive in Iqaluit today, kicking off a three-day visit.

2. Overnight protest: Protesters erected a teepee on Parliament Hill overnight, after their initial attempts to do so were rebuffed by security services. The group wants to hold four days of prayer in response to the Canada 150 celebrations.

3. Derek Saretzky: An Alberta man who killed a man, his daughter and an elderly woman two years ago is set to face victim impact statements and a sentencing hearing today.

4. Toppled government? The B.C. legislature is expected to vote on a non-confidence motion against the governing Liberal party. The vote comes seven weeks after the Liberals were elected in a minority government.

5. Giving back: A Hong Kong immigrant, who arrived in Canada to work as a nurse is now giving back as an accomplished executive.