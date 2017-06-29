

The Canadian Press





IQALUIT, Nunavut - Iqaluit is gearing up for the arrival of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who are expected to land today from the United Kingdom on a Canadian Forces Airbus.

This is the 18th visit to Canada for Prince Charles and the fourth for his wife Camilla, where they will be greeted by dignitaries including Governor General David Johnston and Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna.

Charles and Camilla will also receive a welcome at the legislative assembly, complete with military honours and a traditional Inuit ceremony.

However, not everyone in Iqaluit will be celebrating their visit.

Qaumariaq Inuqtaqau, a local advocate, says a number of Inuit residents struggle with poverty, depression and alcoholism, and he believes the royals will turn a blind eye to the true depth of despair in Iqaluit.

He wants to shine a light on Inuit elders and families who live in shacks and tents at the local beach without running water or electricity.

After a packed schedule in Iqaluit, Charles and Camilla will move on Friday to CFB Trenton and Prince Edward County in eastern Ontario.

The couple will also mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation on Parliament Hill, where Charles is expected to deliver remarks.