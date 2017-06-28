Demonstrators looked to stage a peaceful protest by erecting a teepee on Parliament Hill Wednesday night, as the city gears up for Canada Day events.

A group of roughly 80 people carrying poles for a teepee tent were stopped by RCMP, Ottawa Police and Parliament Hill security at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police held on to the poles in an attempt to stop the group from entering the Parliament Hill grounds.

The teepee was eventually erected in front of Parliament Hill early Thursday morning as police set up a barricade to not allow demonstrators further in to the grounds.

Activists told reporters they wanted to have a sacred fire for four days on the Hill, and were looking to protest the Canada 150 celebrations.

"This discrimination, this stereotyping and dehumanization of our people needs to stop," said Jocelyn Wabano-Iahtail, one of the protest organizers.

Confrontation between police and protesters on Parliament Hill pic.twitter.com/X4PsZfW4Ok — Mercedes Stephenson (@CTVMercedes) 29 June 2017

Members say their intention was to bring the teepee on to the Hill and begin four days of prayer by indigenous groups to raise awareness about their treatment by the Canadian government.

"We understand that as a country, people have pride that they're living here," said Candace Day Neveau, one of the lead organizers. "We're taking a stance to simply educate and raise awareness about celebrating Canada Day and how it's deeply impacting indigenous people."

Nine people were briefly arrested by RCMP before being released later in the night.

With files from Mercedes Stephenson