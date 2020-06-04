TORONTO -- The New York City woman who was caught on camera calling police about a Black man bird-watching in Central Park has received custody of her dog after losing it in the aftermath of the video’s release.

Last week, Amy Cooper was caught on video as she verbally attacked a Black man who had complained that her dog was not on a leash in an area of Central Park known as the Ramble, which requires dogs to be on a leach during certain hours.

In the video, Cooper is seen pulling at her dog’s leash, to the point where the dog is nearly hanging from it.

In a Facebook post, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue said the dog was evaluated by a veterinarian and determined to be in good health, but because New York City police would not take custody of the dog, the animal rescue decided to give it back to Cooper.

“Accordingly, and consistent with input received from law enforcement, we have now complied with the owner's request for return of the dog,” the animal rescue wrote in the post.

Cooper has also lost her job at Franklin Templeton. She has since apologized for the incident.

"I'm not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way," she told CNN.

"I think I was just scared," she added. "When you're alone in the Ramble, you don't know what's happening. It's not excusable, it's not defensible."