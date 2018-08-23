

The Canadian Press





Edmonton police are searching for a woman who escaped from the Edmonton Institution for Women on Wednesday evening.

Police say 34-year-old Samantha Towedo climbed over a fence at the west-end prison just before 8 p.m.

She was last seen running east towards 176 Street.

Towedo is described as about five-foot-five and 140 pounds and was last seen wearing black runners, black shorts and black tank top.

Police also say Towedo is a violent offender and considered dangerous.