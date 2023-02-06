Why was the Turkiye-Syria earthquake so bad?
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday is likely to be one of the deadliest this decade, seismologists said, with a more than 100 km rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates.
Here is what scientists said happened beneath the earth's surface and what to expect in the aftermath:
WHERE DID THE EARTHQUAKE ORIGINATE?
The epicenter was about 26 km east of the Turkish city of Nurdagi at a depth of about 18 km on the East Anatolian Fault. The quake radiated towards the northeast, bringing devastation to central Turkiye and Syria.
During the 20th century, the East Anatolian Fault yielded little major seismic activity. "If we were going simply by (major) earthquakes that were recorded by seismometers, it would look more or less blank," said Roger Musson, an honorary research associate at the British Geological Survey.
Only three earthquakes have registered above 6.0 on the Richter Scale since 1970 in the area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But in 1822, a 7.0 quake hit the region, killing an estimated 20,000 people.
HOW BAD WAS THIS EARTHQUAKE?
On average, there are fewer than 20 quakes over 7.0 magnitude in any year, making Monday's event severe.
Compared with the 6.2 earthquake that hit central Italy in 2016 and killed some 300 people, the Turkiye-Syria earthquake released 250 times as much energy, according to Joanna Faure Walker, head of the University College London Institute for Risk and Disaster Reduction.
Only two of the deadliest earthquakes from 2013 to 2022 were of the same magnitude as Monday's quake.
WHY WAS IT SO SEVERE?
The East Anatolian Fault is a strike-slip fault.
In those, solid rock plates are pushing up against each other across a vertical fault line, building stress until one finally slips in a horizontal motion, releasing a tremendous amount of strain that can trigger an earthquake.
The San Andreas Fault in California is perhaps the world's most famous strike-slip fault, with scientists warning that a catastrophic quake is long overdue.
The initial rupture for the Turkiye-Syria earthquake kicked off at a relatively shallow depth.
"The shaking at the ground surface will have been more severe than for a deeper earthquake of the same magnitude at source," David Rothery, a planetary geoscientist at the Open University in Britain, said.
WHAT KIND OF AFTERSHOCKS CAN BE EXPECTED?
Eleven minutes after the initial quake, the region was hit by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock. A 7.5-magnitude quake came hours later, followed by another 6.0 spasm in the afternoon.
"What we are seeing now is the activity is spreading to neighbouring faults," said Musson. "We expect seismicity to continue for a while."
After the deadly 1822 event, aftershocks carried on into the following year.
WHAT MIGHT THE FINAL DEATH TOLL BE?
Earthquakes of similar magnitudes in populated areas have killed thousands of people. Nepal's 7.8-magnitude earthquake in 2015 claimed nearly 9,000 lives.
"It's not going to be good," said Musson. "It will be in the thousands, and could be in the tens of thousands."
Cold winter weather, he added, means that people trapped under rubble have less chance at survival.
(Reporting by Gloria Dickie;Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 2,300
A powerful, 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors.
Why was the Turkiye-Syria earthquake so bad?
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday is likely to be one of the deadliest this decade, seismologists said, with a more than 100 km rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates.
New details emerge ahead of Trudeau-premiers' health-care meeting
As preparations are underway for the anticipated health-care 'working meeting' between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers on Tuesday, new details are emerging about what some provinces are expecting.
Strongest earthquake to hit Buffalo in decades causes rumbles in southern Ontario
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake that struck near Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was felt in southern Ontario, officials say.
Attracting, retaining pilots an ongoing issue in Canada: industry analysts
Retirements, high training costs and poor pay are fuelling a pilot shortage in Canada, industry analysts say, at a time when travel has surged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canadian dollar's outlook for 2023 uncertain as interest rate hikes wane: experts
The outlook for the loonie in 2023 largely depends on commodity prices, how the U.S. dollar fares, and whether central banks are successful in avoiding a major recession, experts said.
China accuses U.S. of indiscriminate use of force over balloon
China on Monday accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force in shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, saying it 'seriously impacted and damaged both sides' efforts and progress in stabilizing Sino-U.S. relations.'
Canada still has 'real reconciling' to do for residential schools, advocate says
As more potential graves are found on sites of former residential schools, one advocate says Canada still has work to do to show true reconciliation with First Nations and Indigenous communities.
BoC's first summary of deliberations coming this week. Here's what to expect
The Bank of Canada is set to publish its first summary of deliberations Wednesday, giving Canadians a peek into the governing council's reasoning behind its decision to raise interest rates last month.
Canada
-
Strongest earthquake to hit Buffalo in decades causes rumbles in southern Ontario
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake that struck near Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was felt in southern Ontario, officials say.
-
Several Maritime schools closed after frigid weekend, hundreds without power in N.S.
Hundreds of Nova Scotians are without power Monday morning following frigid temperatures and high winds over the weekend.
-
BoC's first summary of deliberations coming this week. Here's what to expect
The Bank of Canada is set to publish its first summary of deliberations Wednesday, giving Canadians a peek into the governing council's reasoning behind its decision to raise interest rates last month.
-
Canada still has 'real reconciling' to do for residential schools, advocate says
As more potential graves are found on sites of former residential schools, one advocate says Canada still has work to do to show true reconciliation with First Nations and Indigenous communities.
-
Attracting, retaining pilots an ongoing issue in Canada: industry analysts
Retirements, high training costs and poor pay are fuelling a pilot shortage in Canada, industry analysts say, at a time when travel has surged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
4 Americans, 2 Canadians fined $50K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
An investigation that lasted almost two years has resulted in moose hunting violation convictions for six people and a lodge in Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.
World
-
Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 2,300
A powerful, 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors.
-
-
For 2023, UN chief amplifies warnings on Ukraine, climate
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday told fossil fuel producers they 'should not be in business' unless they are credibly aiming for net-zero emissions and warned that the world is walking into a 'wider war' over Ukraine.
-
Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears
Russian forces are keeping Ukrainian troops tied down with attacks in the eastern Donbas region as Moscow assembles additional combat power there for an expected offensive in the coming weeks, Ukrainian officials said Monday.
-
Why was the Turkiye-Syria earthquake so bad?
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday is likely to be one of the deadliest this decade, seismologists said, with a more than 100 km rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates.
-
China-Australia trade ministers hold 1st meeting since 2019
Australian and Chinese trade ministers held their first bilateral meeting in three years Monday as Australia urges China to lift official and unofficial barriers that are costing exporters 20 billion Australian dollars (US$14 billion) a year.
Politics
-
New details emerge ahead of Trudeau-premiers' health-care meeting
As preparations are underway for the anticipated health-care 'working meeting' between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers on Tuesday, new details are emerging about what some provinces are expecting.
-
Canada sends military aircraft into Haiti's skies as gang violence escalates
Canada has sent one of its military planes to Haiti to help the country cope with escalating violence. A joint statement today from National Defence Minister Anita Anand and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada has deployed a CP-140 Aurora aircraft to help 'disrupt the activities of gangs' in Haiti.
-
Five things to know about upcoming health-care talks between Trudeau, premiers
On Tuesday in Ottawa, Canada's 13 premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will sit around the same table in person for the first time since COVID-19 hoping to find a path toward a new long-term health-care funding deal.
Health
-
New study highlights increasing prevalence of muscle dysmorphia among Canadian boys, young men
Canadian researchers are drawing attention to the increasing prevalence of 'a pathological pursuit of muscularity' among Canadian boys and young men, with a new study that found one in four were at risk of developing what's known as muscle dysmorphia.
-
'We need to do better': Survey finds cancer patient care remains inconsistent across Canada
The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is calling on the federal government to do more for cancer patients, as the system continues to struggle nearly three years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Would you pay $300 a year for quick access to a nurse? Dealing with demand, Ontario doctors get creative
Paid subscriptions to on-demand care are among the many strategies primary health-care providers in Ontario are adopting in order to meet increased demand for access to doctors in the past year, while also managing staffing shortages.
Sci-Tech
-
Pakistan blocks Wikipedia, says it hurt Muslim sentiments
Pakistan's media regulator said Monday it blocked Wikipedia services in the country for hurting Muslim sentiment by not removing purportedly blasphemous content from the site. Critics denounced Islamabad's action, saying it was a blow to digital rights.
-
Stars disappearing before our eyes faster than ever: report
A new research from a citizen science program suggests that stars are disappearing before our eyes at an 'astonishing rate.'
-
With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice
Using a device that might be described as a super-duper cocktail shaker, scientists have fashioned a previously unknown form of ice - one that might exist on our solar system's icy moons - in research that sheds light on water's behaviour under extreme conditions.
Entertainment
-
'Dances With Wolves' actor remains jailed in sex abuse case
A former "Dances With Wolves" actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls and leading a cult must remain held without bail until his next court hearing, a judge ordered Thursday morning.
-
Charles Kimbrough, best known for role in 'Murphy Brown,' dies at 86
Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on 'Murphy Brown,' died Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. He was 86.
-
Disney's Hong Kong service drops 'Simpsons' episode with 'forced labour' reference
Walt Disney Co. has cut an episode from the hit cartoon series 'The Simpsons' that contains a reference to "forced labour camps" in China from its streaming service in Hong Kong, according to a check of the service.
Business
-
Dell to slash over 6,000 jobs amid 'uncertain market future'
Dell Technologies Inc is cutting about 6,650 jobs, or 5 per cent of its global workforce, as it struggles with a slump in the personal computer market and braces for a potential recession.
-
National Enquirer, caught in 'catch-and-kill' scandal, sold
The National Enquirer, the scandal-plagued tabloid that engaged in 'catch-and-kill' practices to bury stories about Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, has been sold.
-
Adani woes spur protests as stock turmoil turns political
Hundreds of demonstrators from India's main opposition party turned out Monday in India's capital New Delhi and other cities demanding an investigation into allegations of fraud and stock price manipulation by India's second-biggest business group, headed by coal mining tycoon Gautam Adani.
Lifestyle
-
Tiny wines find home in B.C.'s market, as Canadians consider reducing consumption
Wine lovers have growing options on the shelf to enjoy their favourite beverage as producers in B.C. offer smaller container sizes.
-
'Natural power': 17-year-old undefeated Quebec boxer gears up for Canada Games
She started throwing punches to get exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now 17-year-old Talia Birch is gearing up to compete in the Canada Games as it opens up to female boxers for the first time
-
'Bobi is special': Portuguese pooch breaks record for oldest living dog ever
A Portuguese dog named Bobi has been named the world’s oldest living dog by Guinness World Records, which claims the pooch is also the oldest canine ever recorded.
Sports
-
Man City accused of misleading Premier League over finances
Manchester City was accused by the Premier League on Monday of providing misleading information about its finances over a nine-year period when the club was attempting to establish itself as a force in English and European soccer following its takeover by Abu Dhabi's ruling family.
-
31,000 cards: Montreal woman passing along father's extensive collection of Expos baseball cards
A Montreal woman is passing along her father's extensive collection of over 31,000 Expos baseball cards. April Whitzman's father, Steve Whitzman, collected the cards from 1969 to 2016. A huge Expos fan, he's got every player covered.
-
For Super Bowl ads this year, crypto is out, booze is in
The hottest ticket in town for advertisers is officially sold out. Fox said Monday that in-game ads for Super Bowl LVII have all been sold.
Autos
-
Renault, Nissan boards agree to equalize mutual stakes
Automakers Renault and Nissan on Monday formalized their reboot of a relationship that had grown rocky, culminating in the spectacular fall of top executive Carlos Ghosn, who had led successful turnarounds at both companies before his arrest and daring escape.
-
Use of electric vehicles associated with fewer asthma-related ER visits on a local level, study shows
New research suggests that cutting fossil fuel emissions by adopting electric vehicles can improve air quality and potentially reduce respiratory problems in communities. But these benefits may not apply to all neighbourhoods in the same way.
-
Super Bowl draws epic air show of private planes to Phoenix
Former NFL player Jim Bob Morris is heading to the Super Bowl in Phoenix from Bloomington, Illinois, in a newly refurbished set of wheels. His ride has new paint, new seating and even a new bathroom.