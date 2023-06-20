What's known so far about the search for the missing Titanic submersible

The submersible last headed for the Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland is still missing as of Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the operation with assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard vessel Kopit Hopson 1752 and air search from the Royal Canadian Air Force Aurora aircraft out of 14 Wing Greenwood.

The passenger submersible operated by OceanGate left St. John's, N.L. on Sunday morning and then lost contact with surface crews one hour and 45 minutes into the expedition.

Time is of the essence in the search due to the 96-hour oxygen supply aboard the vessel.

Here's what we know so far about the missing submersible:

WHO IS ON BOARD?

The submersible is carrying five passengers, including Hamish Harding, a billionaire and explorer, Paul-Henry (PH) Nargeolet, a French explorer, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, members of one of Pakistan's prominent families and, according to Reuters, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

"We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4am tomorrow morning," Harding wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "The team on the sub has a couple of legendary explorers, some of which have done over 30 dives to the RMS Titanic since the 1980s including PH Nargeolet."

WHAT THE SEARCH LOOKS LIKE

Former U.S. Coast Guard captain Andrew Norris told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday "time really is the enemy."

"The challenge is finding it… that's going to be difficult enough, but then affecting some sort of rescue," he said. "That indicates the challenge that rescuers will face to do some sort of recovery, even if they do find it."

Search and rescue teams are battling the clock as the oxygen onboard the submersible lasts about 96 hours. Norris indicated there could be emergency oxygen supplies on board as well.

"They would have the normal oxygen supply that we're talking about that is a 96-hour window, but they'd also have — like on a plane if there was a fire or something — they'd have the ability to put on some sort of oxygen breathing device," Norris said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said at a press conference Monday that sonar technology is playing a key role in the search efforts.

If the vessel is found, Norris says, the rescue would be in "very difficult circumstances."

"The Sea State has to allow the deployment of that equipment, they have to and then it has to work kind of perfectly the first time so it's really a challenge," he said.

Beth Penney, a reporter with CTV News affiliate NTV in Newfoundland, told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday that weather conditions have not been good for search efforts.

"We learned through social media, that this was going to be the only expedition that OceanGate was going to take to the Titanic wreckage this year, and that's because of poor weather conditions in Newfoundland and Labrador," Penney said.

CANADA'S ROLE IN THE SEARCH

The area where the submersible went missing is under U.S. jurisdiction, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Joyce Murray, told CTV News.

"There is a unified command under the U.S. Coast Guard’s leadership that Canada is playing a very committed role in," she said. "The Canadian Coast Guard is doing everything that we can to help. We have the CCGS John Cabot (that) has sonar and it is headed to the site."

Both the U.S. and Canadian coast guards have teams looking for the submersible and the Royal Canadian Air Force has an aircraft flying above.

"Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Boston has requested assistance from Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Halifax in the search of an overdue submarine," a spokesperson from the RCAF told CTVNews.ca in an email. "The submersible has lost communications with its surface vessel located 380NM south of St. John’s N.L."

Kathryn Hallett, a spokesperson from Fisheries and Oceans Canada told CTVNews.ca in an email, "Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Halifax is providing assistance as required."

Murray says two other Canadian Coast Guard ships are in St. John's ready to port equipment.

When asked if any Canadian facilities came in contact with the submersible Murray initially said she would not "go into details."

"Because this is a hugely emotional issue for those who are doing this work to save the people aboard the submersible and their families, and every effort is being made," she said. "It's an international initiative at this point with assets coming from Great Britain and Germany."

However, Murray confirmed that Canadian facilities are doing "everything in their power" to assist in the search.

WHY IT COULD HAVE LOST CONTACT

Norris says there are multiple ways for a submersible to lose contact with the surface crew.

"There could have been a catastrophic breach, which would have resulted in an implosion, it could have had some sort of fault that caused it to lose communications and or the ability to lift itself off the seabed," Norris speculated.

Other potential issues include getting caught in debris that can be found along the ocean floor and near the Titanic.

Officials have not confirmed why the submersible lost contact.

WHERE WERE THEY GOING?

OceanGate Inc. is a privately owned U.S.-based company that provides tourism explorations to the deep ocean.

The company's website says the five-person submersible, named Titan, can reach depths of up to 4,000 metres — 7.2 times as tall as the CN Tower.

The Titanic, which sank in 1912, is located about 600 kilometres southeast of Newfoundland in the North Atlantic Ocean. OceanGate expeditions to the wreck cost passengers about C$300,000.

The submersible is made of carbon fibre and titanium and is 6.7 metres long.