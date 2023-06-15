Watch: Lightning strike surprises U.S. farmer during storm

A farmer in Paragould, Ark., got quite a scare when lightning struck nearby during a storm on Wednesday morning.

Video from a doorbell camera shows the moment Clay Smith got startled by a bolt of lightning, followed by loud thunder.

Smith tweeted the video of the near-miss adding: "Thought it was a good time to spray those mosquitos." He later tweeted another video of the huge crack the lightning strike left on a tree.

Thunderstorms moved over east and northeast Arkansas and into Tennessee on Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Memphis issued a severe tornado warning for the Paragould area for part of the evening on that same day.