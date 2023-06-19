Watch: Kid walks off with soccer flag, halts game in Ireland

A women's soccer match was interrupted in Fermoy, Ireland, Saturday when a toddler took off with a corner flag.

Video of the brief interruption was shown during the broadcast of the All-Island Cup game. The child can be seen playing with the flag, spinning around with it, before an adult took it back.

Play resumed after the toddler's antics, and Cork City went on to win the game over opponent Dun Laoghaire–Rathdown Waves.