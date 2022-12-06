Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters settle last U.S. Senate seat
Georgia voters on Tuesday decided the country's final Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that drew a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight.
The runoff was determining whether Democrats gain an outright 51-49 Senate majority in the Senate or retain their bare control of a 50-50 chamber based on Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. Last year, runoff victories by Warnock and fellow Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff gave the party that razor-thin edge.
Cold, rainy conditions greeted voters in the Atlanta area. At an elementary school in suburban Johns Creek, lines moved swiftly with voters undeterred by the weather. Stephanie Jackson Ali, policy director for the progressive New Georgia Project Action Fund, said the group had seen few issues around the state, with lines advancing and equipment issues being addressed promptly.
The runoff campaign became a bitter fight between two Black men in a major Southern state: Warnock, the state's first African-American senator and the senior minister of the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, and Walker, a former University of Georgia football star and political novice backed by former President Donald Trump.
A Warnock victory would solidify Georgia's status as a battleground heading into the 2024 presidential election. A win for Walker, however, could be an indication of Democratic weakness, especially given that Georgia Republicans swept every other statewide contest last month.
In the November election, Warnock led Walker by about 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million but fell shy of a majority, triggering the second round of voting. About 1.9 million runoff votes already had been cast by mail and during early voting, an advantage for Democrats whose voters more commonly cast ballots this way. Republicans typically fare better on Election Day itself.
Last month, Walker, 60, ran more than 200,000 votes behind Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after a campaign dogged by his meandering campaign speeches and by damaging allegations, including claims that he paid for two former girlfriends' abortions -- accusations that he denied.
On Tuesday, Atlanta voter Tom Callaway praised the Republican Party's strength in Georgia and said he'd supported Kemp in the opening round of voting. But he cast his ballot for Warnock because he didn't think "Herschel Walker has the credentials to be a senator."
"I didn't believe he had a statement of what he really believed in or had a campaign that made sense," Callaway said.
Warnock, whose 2021 victory was in a special election to serve out the remainder of GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson's term, said he believed he had convinced enough voters, including independents and moderate Republicans, that he deserved a full term.
"They know this race is about competence and character," Warnock said. Walker, too, predicted victory and likened the contest to his leading Georgia to the 1980 national championship: "I love winning championships.
Warnock's campaign spent about US$170 million on the campaign, far outpacing Walker's nearly US$60 million, according to their latest federal disclosures. Democratic and Republican party committees, along with other political action committees, have spent even more.
For months, the senator focused on his status as senior pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church. However, beginning with the closing stretch before the Nov. 8 general election, he added withering takedowns of Walker, using the football star's rocky past to argue that the political newcomer was "not fit" for high office.
Walker countered by seeking to portray Warnock as too beholden to President Joe Biden. He even accused Warnock of "being on his knees, begging" at the White House, a searing charge for a Black challenger to level against a Black senator about his relationship with a white president.
A multimillionaire businessman, Walker has inflated his philanthropic activities and business achievements, including claiming that his company employed hundreds of people and grossed tens of millions of dollars in sales annually, even though records indicate he had eight employees and averaged about US$1.5 million a year. He has suggested that he's worked as a law enforcement officer and graduated college, though he has done neither.
Walker was also forced to acknowledge during the campaign that he had fathered three children out of wedlock whom he had never before spoken about publicly -- in conflict with his yearslong criticism of absentee fathers and his calls for Black men, in particular, to play an active role in their kids' lives.
His ex-wife said Walker once held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. He has never denied those specifics and wrote of his violent tendencies in a 2008 memoir that attributed the behavior to mental illness.
Warnock promoted his Senate accomplishments, touting a provision he sponsored to cap insulin costs for Medicare patients. He hailed deals on infrastructure and maternal health care forged with Republican senators, mentioning those GOP colleagues more than he did Biden or other Washington Democrats.
After the general election, Biden, who has struggled with low approval ratings, promised to help Warnock in any way he could, even if it meant staying away from Georgia. Warnock campaigned instead with former President Barack Obama.
Wary of possible backlash, Walker avoided campaigning with Trump until the campaign's final day, when the pair conducted a conference call Monday with supporters.
Walker's candidacy was the GOP's last chance to flip a Senate seat this year. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, Blake Masters of Arizona, Adam Laxalt of Nevada and Don Bolduc of New Hampshire, all Trump loyalists, lost competitive Senate races that Republicans considered part of their path to a majority.
Walker separated himself from Trump in one notable way. Trump has spent two years falsely claiming that his loss in Georgia and nationally was fraudulent, despite being rebuked by numerous federal and local officials and a long list of courts.
At his lone debate against Warnock in October, Walker was asked whether he'd accept the results even if he lost. He replied with one word: "Yes."
------
Associated Press Writer Ron Harris contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
$4.6B in COVID-19 financial aid went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
Federal Court of Appeal upholds all but one rule on airline compensation
The Federal Court of appeal says it will uphold all but one of the rules that bolster compensation for air passengers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Donald Trump's company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president's business.
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.
Canadians look to side hustles to make up for inflation pressure, but at what cost?
Canadians' budgets are being stretched thin as the cost of living climbs -- and to compensate, some are taking on a side hustle.
Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's pain and fever meds to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen and will distribute the drugs first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
Jamaica imposes state of emergency amid sharp criticism
Jamaica's prime minister declared a widespread state of emergency on Tuesday to fight a surge in gang violence on an island with one of the highest murder rates in the region.
Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter
In what researchers are calling a scientific breakthrough, scientists behind a new study may have found the biological reason we get more respiratory illnesses in winter. It turns out the cold air itself damages the immune response occurring in the nose.
opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit
To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
Canada
-
$4.6B in COVID-19 financial aid went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
-
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believe the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but say the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
-
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.
-
Critical injuries in plane crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
Two occupants of a small plane were seriously injured when it crashed into the Highway 401 median near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night.
-
No legal obligation to bring Canadians home from Syria, federal lawyer tells court
A government lawyer is telling a Federal Court hearing that the Charter of Rights and Freedoms does not obligate Ottawa to repatriate Canadians held in Syrian camps.
-
Canadian firefighters call for more support amid shortage
Amid a shortage of firefighters across Canada, the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs (CAFC) is calling on the federal government to address the grave impact these shortages will have on vulnerable communities.
World
-
Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again
Drones struck inside Russia's border with Ukraine Tuesday in the second day of attacks exposing the vulnerability of some of Moscow's most important military sites, observers said.
-
China's Xi calls for unity at former leader Jiang Zemin's memorial service
China's Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the country to unite around his leadership as he addressed a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, following an unprecedented show of dissent over his zero-COVID policy and authoritarian rule.
-
Indonesia bans sex outside marriage as parliament passes sweeping new criminal code
Indonesian lawmakers unanimously passed a sweeping new Criminal Code on Tuesday that criminalizes sex outside marriage, as part of a tranche of changes that critics say threaten human rights and freedoms in the southeast Asian country.
-
Jamaica imposes state of emergency amid sharp criticism
Jamaica's prime minister declared a widespread state of emergency on Tuesday to fight a surge in gang violence on an island with one of the highest murder rates in the region.
-
Dig at U.K. housing site yields major 7th century treasures
A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archeologists said Tuesday.
-
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons
Residents of China's capital were allowed into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after unprecedented protests against a tough zero-COVID policy.
Politics
-
Canada 'unsuccessful' at limiting COVID-19 vaccine wastage, auditor general finds
While the federal government was successful in procuring COVID-19 vaccines amid an urgent pandemic situation, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) fell short when it came to minimizing the number of doses wasted and now millions are about to expire, according to Canada's auditor general.
-
$4.6B in COVID-19 financial aid went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
-
Alberta premier rejects suggestion she erred with bill giving her sweeping powers
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is rejecting suggestions she made a mistake when she introduced a bill that gave her and her cabinet sweeping power to rewrite laws outside the legislature process.
Health
-
Canada 'unsuccessful' at limiting COVID-19 vaccine wastage, auditor general finds
While the federal government was successful in procuring COVID-19 vaccines amid an urgent pandemic situation, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) fell short when it came to minimizing the number of doses wasted and now millions are about to expire, according to Canada's auditor general.
-
Bats aren't safe from new strains of COVID-19: study
Bats, the suspected species origin of COVID-19, are still capable of being infected by new strains of the virus, according to study of cross-species infectivity.
-
Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter
In what researchers are calling a scientific breakthrough, scientists behind a new study may have found the biological reason we get more respiratory illnesses in winter. It turns out the cold air itself damages the immune response occurring in the nose.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
NASA's Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home.
-
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield leaving company January 2023
Slack Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield plans to leave the workplace messaging platform in January, parent company Salesforce Inc said on Monday. Lidiane Jones, who is the senior vice-president of product management for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, will take over as CEO of Slack, a company spokesperson said.
-
From flickering fireflies to lowly dung beetles, insects are vanishing
As human activities rapidly transform the planet, the global insect population is declining at an unprecedented rate. Amid deforestation, pesticide use, artificial light pollution and climate change, these critters are struggling.
Entertainment
-
Bill Cosby, NBCUniversal, studio face new sex abuse lawsuit from five women in N.Y.
Five women who have long accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them early in their careers have filed the latest lawsuit against the 85-year-old comedian -- and this one calls NBCUniversal, a studio and a production company complicit in the abuse.
-
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley: A love story
Kirstie Alley and John Travolta were never romantically involved, but that wasn't how she initially wanted it.
-
Ashton Kutcher and twin Michael talk health, guilt and rift between them
In a rare interview, twin brothers Ashton and Michael Kutcher talked about both their bond and their rift on the new Paramount+ series 'The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.'
Business
-
If your fixed-rate mortgage is up for renewal soon, we want to hear from you
Amid rising interest rates, Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages may be faced with much higher monthly payments upon renewing their agreement. If your mortgage will soon be up for renewal and you want to share your concerns, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield leaving company January 2023
Slack Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield plans to leave the workplace messaging platform in January, parent company Salesforce Inc said on Monday. Lidiane Jones, who is the senior vice-president of product management for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, will take over as CEO of Slack, a company spokesperson said.
-
Hertz to pay $168M to settle over 95 per cent of wrongful theft, report claims
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said on Monday it will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95 per cent of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.
Lifestyle
-
'I was so excited': Dog reunited with family 7 days after falling from cliff on Vancouver Island
A beloved pet that went missing in the Highlands area of Vancouver Island was found seven days later by an army of volunteers.
-
'People are ready for this': Alta. modelling agency only reps disabled, visibly different talent
An Edmonton couple has created a modelling agency that exclusively represents disabled and visibly different talent.
-
French Nobel Laureate says men must change attitudes now
French author Annie Ernaux who won this year's Nobel Prize for literature, said Tuesday that men need to change their attitudes now, before women attain full equality with them.
Sports
-
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.
-
Kraken rookie Shane Wright hopes to return vs. Habs
The Seattle Kraken's rookie first-round draft pick Shane Wright, fresh off a 14-day conditioning stint with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday night when the Kraken play host to the Montreal Canadiens, the team that passed on Wright with the No. 1 overall pick.
-
Tom Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16
Clearly frustrated and on the verge of being held without a TD pass at home by the New Orleans Saints for the third straight season, Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady led scoring drives of 91 and 63 yards and the Bucs (6-6) back to .500, tightening the team's grip on first place in the weak NFC South.
Autos
-
Hertz to pay $168M to settle over 95 per cent of wrongful theft, report claims
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said on Monday it will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95 per cent of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.
-
PM, premier attend unveiling of full-scale electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll, Ont.
Designed for deliveries, a fully electric commercial vehicle — the first of its kind — rolled off the CAMI line Monday in Ingersoll, with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford in attendance.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.