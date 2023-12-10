Hong Kong holds first council elections under new rules that shut out pro-democracy candidates
Residents went to the polls on Sunday in Hong Kong's first district council elections since an electoral overhaul was implemented under Beijing's guidance of "patriots" administering the city, effectively shutting out all pro-democracy candidates.
Turnout is expected to be much lower than in the last elections, held at the height of the 2019 anti-government protests. Some pro-democracy voters, dismayed by the drastic rule changes, including the elimination of most directly elected seats, are turning their backs on the polls.
Members of the League of Social Democrats, one of the city's remaining pro-democracy parties, had planned to stage a small protest to express their discontent over the electoral rule changes. But their members were arrested after being followed from home, the group said.
The police said three people were arrested on suspicion of intending to incite others to disrupt the elections, but did not provide names. Authorities also arrested three other people for allegedly inciting others to cast invalid votes on Sunday.
The final turnout in the vote will be a barometer of public sentiment toward the "patriots"-only system, the new political order under the Hong Kong government's crackdown on dissidents following the 2019 protests -- the most concerted challenge to Beijing since the former British colony returned to China's rule in 1997.
China promised the semi-autonomous territory could retain its Western-style liberties for 50 years under the "one country, two systems" framework. But that promise has become increasingly threadbare after Beijing imposed a national security law that led to the arrest and silencing of many pro-democracy activists.
In 2021, the city amended its electoral laws for its legislature, drastically reducing the public's ability to vote and increasing the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city. After the changes, the turnout rate plunged from 58 per cent to 30 per cent in a legislative election that year.
The district councils, which primarily handle municipal matters such as organizing construction projects and public facilities, were the last major political bodies mostly chosen by the public.
The elections four years ago held symbolic importance in the anti-government movement, with a record turnout rate of 71 per cent. The pro-democracy camp's landslide victory acted as a rebuke to the government's handling of the 2019 protests.
But an amendment passed in July slashed the proportion of directly elected seats from some 90 per cent to about 20 per cent -- a level even lower than when the bodies were first introduced in the 1980s under British rule. A new nomination requirement has effectively resulted in the exclusion of pro-democracy candidates from the elections for the first time in about four decades. Some pro-government politicians also faced difficulties in securing enough nominations to qualify.
At a polling station in the residential district of Wong Tai Sin on Sunday morning, about 30 people stood in line outside the center waiting for the doors to open at 8:30 am. More than 10,000 police officers were deployed across the city to ensure the elections would be conducted in a safe and orderly manner.
Housewife Ivy Sze, 37, said the overhaul did not shake her confidence in the electoral system. But she said she felt there were fewer voters in the morning than in previous elections.
"There used to be a long queue outside," she said, holding a thank-you card from the government, part of what officials called a "heartwarming" gesture for those who voted.
But university student Timothy Cheung, 21, decided not to vote following the rule changes, saying his peers also intended to abstain from the polls.
"It's useless even if I vote. All candidates are leaning to one side," he said, referring to their pro-government backgrounds.
The polls were initially scheduled to close at 10:30 pm (1430 GMT) but were extended by 1.5 hours, due to the failure of the electronic poll register system. According to the latest official data, 24.5 per cent of the city's 4.3 million registered voters had cast their ballots after the polls had been open for 11 hours, down from 60.4 per cent in 2019. The final turnout has not yet been announced.
Multiple politicians said the glitch would affect their chance of winning because some residents gave up voting before authorities implemented their contingency plan. After the polls closed, Hong Kong leader John Lee said Monday he was concerned about the incident and had requested the Electoral Affairs Commission to set up a task force to investigate the matter.
Government officials have downplayed the significance of the turnout as a measure of the overhaul's success. On Friday, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang said not voting doesn't necessarily imply opposition to the elections, adding one's non-participation could be due to other reasons.
David Lok, chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission, said Sunday it's not "appropriate" to directly compare the rate with the 2019 elections because the voting system, the councils' composition and the electorate base were different in the two polls.
Still, Lee and his administration have stepped up efforts to drum up support for the polls. The government held various promotional activities, including carnivals, an outdoor concert and free admission to some museums.
The city's prominent airline, Cathay Pacific, also offered discount airfares for passengers traveling back from mainland China to Hong Kong, saying it wanted to help residents "actively participate" in the polls.
Lee earlier this month said civil servants have a responsibility to support the government to implement its policies, urging them to lead by example and vote. He and his wife went to a polling station to vote on Sunday morning and described the elections as the "last piece of the puzzle" to implement the principle of "patriots" administering the city.
"The elected councilors will serve the interests of Hong Kong. They won't betray the interests of Hong Kong and the interests of the country," he said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal dental insurance program to be phased in over 2024, benefits to start in May
The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for Monday morning.
'We're trying not to break down': Sask. family desperate to find their loved one last seen in Toronto
The family of 39-year-old Lesley Sparvier has been trying to find and locate her after she left home on foot in Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Sask. on Nov. 28.
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Iowa man arrested in the death of a Nebraska Catholic priest
A man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a Catholic priest who was attacked over the weekend in a church rectory in a small Nebraska community, authorities said.
The Université de Moncton will not be getting a new name
The board of New Brunswick's Universite de Moncton has decided not to change the school's name despite concerns about its connection to a problematic historical figure.
Trump says he won't testify Monday at his New York fraud trial and sees no need to appear again
Donald Trump said Sunday he has decided against testifying for a second time at his New York civil fraud trial, posting on social media that he "VERY SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY" testified last month and saw no need to appear again.
Saskatchewan is a safe space to buy 'sustainable oil,' Scott Moe says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is working hard to use a global climate change conference as an opportunity to market the province’s non-renewable resources.
LCBO reveals what Ontarians drank the most this year
When it came to what Ontarians brought home during their liquor runs at the LCBO, the company said customers went for options that gave them more bang for their buck.
Al Gore calls UAE hosting COP28 'ridiculous,' slams oil CEO appointed to lead climate talks
Climate advocate and former Vice President Al Gore on Sunday called into question the decision to hold the COP28 climate talks in the United Arab Emirates, a leading producer of the world’s oil.
Canada
-
The Université de Moncton will not be getting a new name
The board of New Brunswick's Universite de Moncton has decided not to change the school's name despite concerns about its connection to a problematic historical figure.
-
'We're trying not to break down': Sask. family desperate to find their loved one last seen in Toronto
The family of 39-year-old Lesley Sparvier has been trying to find and locate her after she left home on foot in Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Sask. on Nov. 28.
-
Canada has a secretive history of adoption, and some want it brought to light
In a theatre in St. John's, N.L., a murmur spreads through the audience as people timidly raise their hands. They have been asked if they saw their own stories reflected in the film they just watched -- 'A Quiet Girl.'
-
Every phone call is a goodbye, says Vancouver resident with family in Gaza
Omar Mansour says every phone call with his family in the Gaza Strip might be the last.
-
B.C. Amber Alert cancelled, 2-month-old child found safe
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say the two-month-old child who was the subject of an Amber Alert Saturday afternoon has been found safe.
-
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
World
-
Voter turnout plunges below 30 per cent in Hong Kong election after rules shut out pro-democracy candidates
Voter turnout plunged below 30 per cent in Hong Kong's first district council elections since new rules introduced under Beijing's guidance effectively shut out all pro-democracy candidates, setting a record low since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
-
Trump dismisses warnings that his victory would threaten democracy and says Biden is the real threat
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday characterized warnings that his victory in 2024 would represent a threat to democracy as a 'hoax' and 'Democrat misinformation.'
-
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighbourhoods
Residents of central Tennessee communities slammed by deadly tornadoes this weekend described tragic and terrifying scenes in which one mobile home landed on top of another, roofs were ripped from houses and an entire church collapsed during a string of powerful storms that killed six people.
-
Over 300 Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar arrive in Indonesia's Aceh region after weeks at sea
Two boats carrying more than 300 Rohingya Muslims, including emaciated women and children, arrived at Indonesia's northernmost province of Aceh on Sunday morning after being adrift for weeks.
-
Smugglers are bringing migrants to a remote Arizona border crossing, overwhelming US agents
A shift in smuggling routes has brought an influx of migrants here from countries as diverse as Senegal, Bangladesh and China, prompting the U.S. Border Patrol to seek help from other federal agencies and drawing scrutiny to an issue critical in next year's presidential elections.
-
Egypt’s president expected to secure third term as the world’s eyes are fixed on Gaza
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is expected to secure his third term in power in a Sunday presidential election that critics have called a sham, as global attention is focused on the bloody war in neighboring Gaza.
Politics
-
Federal dental insurance program to be phased in over 2024, benefits to start in May
The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for Monday morning.
-
'No one else has done this on the planet': Guilbeault insists emissions cap delay is due to novelty
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says the delay in announcing details of his government’s proposed oil and gas sector emissions cap is due to its uniqueness and to wanting to get it right.
-
'People are confused': Survey suggests Canadians need education on Charter rights
While one-third of Canadians say they have read the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, many fail to distinguish between its text and that of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, a new survey suggests.
Health
-
A pregnant Texas woman asked a court for permission to get an abortion, despite a ban. What's next?
Kate Cox, a mother of two in Texas, became pregnant again in August but soon after learned devastating news: Her baby has a fatal condition and is likely to either be stillborn or die shortly after birth.
-
Quebec health reform bill passes after government invokes closure
After sitting through the night, early Saturday morning, members of the Quebec legislature finally passed Bill 15 to reform the health-care network, voting 75 to 27.
-
From general practitioner to treatment: Canadians' waited longer for health care in 2023
A new report from the Fraser Institute, a Canadian think tank, says people waited longer in 2023 to receive treatment from a specialist. Here's where.
Sci-Tech
-
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules
European Union negotiators clinched a deal Friday on the world's first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules, paving the way for legal oversight of AI technology that has promised to transform everyday life and spurred warnings of existential dangers to humanity.
-
Pompeii archaeologists uncover bakery that doubled as a prison
An ancient bakery operated by slaves has been discovered in the ruins of Pompeii, the Pompeii Archaeological Park said in a statement released Friday.
-
Nuclear fission may play key role in the creation of heavy elements when neutron stars collide: study
New scientific models are suggesting that nuclear fission may play a key role in the creation of heavy elements in the universe—which, if true, would be the first example of nuclear fission occurring in space.
Entertainment
-
Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' is No. 1 at the box office, a first for the Japanese anime master
For the first time in Hayao Miyazaki's decades-spanning career, the 82-year-old Japanese anime master is No. 1 at the North American box office. Miyazaki's latest enchantment, 'The Boy and the Heron,' debuted with $12.8 million, according to studio estimates.
-
Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon,' 'Peyton Place' and 'Barry Lyndon,' dies at 82
Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in 'Love Story' and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in 'Paper Moon,' died Friday, his son said.
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the 1st tour to gross over US$1B, Pollstar says
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Pollstar's 2023 year-end charts.
Business
-
Elon Musk restores X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
Elon Musk has restored the X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, pointing to a poll on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that came out in favour of the Infowars host who repeatedly called the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax.
-
Wireless companies' spectrum gains could have lasting effect on 5G quality, pricing
As an underdog in Canada's recent spectrum auction, Execulink Telecom Inc. CEO Ian Stevens acknowledged that 'inexperience and budget' were working against his company compared with some of the bigger players.
-
Here's what Ontario experts say you need to know about the cost of the holidays
There is some optimism in the tea leaves this holiday season even as high prices and interest rates pinch the pockets of Ontarians – that’s the message from industry experts.
Lifestyle
-
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
-
Skiing Santas hit the slopes in Maine
Ho ho ho, away they go -- Santa's helpers took the day off on Sunday with a few hundred of the jolly ol' elves hitting the slopes.
-
LCBO reveals what Ontarians drank the most this year
When it came to what Ontarians brought home during their liquor runs at the LCBO, the company said customers went for options that gave them more bang for their buck.
Sports
-
Ohtani cashes in as fans in Japan wait for him to deliver more goods and play in a World Series
Now that Shohei Ohtani has his money -- a record $700 million, 10-year contact with the Los Angeles Dodgers -- some fans in Japan are waiting for one more thing to complete the deal.
-
The Dodgers gave Shohei Ohtani US$700 million to hit and pitch - but also because he can sell
Shohei Ohtani's jaw-dropping US$700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers has some similarities to other contracts for the world's biggest sports stars, including soccer icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
-
Eagles security guard DiSandro banned from sideline for Sunday Night Football vs. Cowboys
The Eagles security chief who was ejected in last week's game for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw is barred by the NFL from the sideline for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys, the team announced Saturday.
Autos
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.