Border workers who nearly went on strike in June ratify new contract

The union representing Canada's border workers says members have voted 91 per cent in favour of a new collective agreement.

More than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency workers were planning job action in June but the strike was averted when a tentative agreement was reached with the federal government.

The vote solidifies the new collective agreement preventing a strike which could have brought commercial border traffic to a standstill and caused major delays across the country.

Key issues included pay parity with other law enforcement agencies, flexible telework and remote work options, pension benefits and stronger workplace protections.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says the new agreement will expire in 2026.

It says the deal includes a wage increase that exceeds increases at other law enforcement agencies, more protections against technological change, and improvements involving shift scheduling and leave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024