Venezuela's government wins vote on claiming part of Guyana, but turnout seems lackluster
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro got the victory he sought in a weekend referendum on whether to claim sovereignty over an oil-rich area of neighboring Guyana. But lackluster turnout suggested his government is losing influence and is tone deaf to people's needs.
Maduro's government had promoted the referendum for weeks as a unifying act of patriotism, including with theater performances and reggaeton music.
Venezuela's National Electoral Council on Monday reported participation in the referendum of about 10.5 million voters, which would have been just over half of the 20.6 million eligible people. But those figures defied what people witnessed at voting centers, where long lines typical of Venezuelan elections never formed.
The vote centered around a vast territory known as Essequibo, which Venezuelans have long argued was stolen from them when the border with present-day Guyana was drawn more than a century ago. Maduro's government still had not explained as of Monday what actions it might take to enforce results of the vote.
Guyana denounced the referendum as pretext to annex the land. It had appealed to the International Court of Justice, the United Nations' top court, which on Friday ordered Venezuela not to take any action to change the status quo until the panel can rule on the two countries' competing claims, which could take years.
Jose Luis Cova, 45, who lives near two voting centers in Caracas, the capital, said polling stations were empty.
"Everything they said is a lie because I passed by several centers and everything was always empty. I don't know where they got that number of people who supposedly voted for the Essequibo," Cova said.
Venezuelan voters were asked whether to support establishing a state in Essequibo, grant citizenship to its residents and reject the U.N. court's jurisdiction in the dispute.
Maduro described the vote as a success during a 50-minute speech Monday.
In a tour of Caracas voting centers by The Associated Press, lines of about 30 people could be seen at some of them, while at others there were no lines -- even in areas long considered strongholds of Chavismo, the political movement started by Maduro's mentor and predecessor Hugo Chavez. That contrasted with previous elections when hundreds of people gathered outside voting centers.
Geoff Ramsey, senior analyst on Venezuela at the Atlantic Council think tank, said the less-than-robust turnout was a bad sign for the government.
"This is shaping up to be a historic defeat for the government's ability to get out the vote, which will have huge ramifications for next year's presidential elections," Ramsey said. "This is a political earthquake inside the governing coalition. For years, Chavismo has prided itself on its ability to mobilize its voters, even as the movement's popularity faded."
Looking at the presidential election that Maduro and a faction of the opposition have agreed to hold in 2024, Ramsey said the president must now be asking himself: "Why risk a free election when even the ruling party faithful can't be bothered to come out and vote?"
Maduro threw the full weight of his government into the effort. Essequibo-themed music, nationally televised history lessons, murals, rallies and social media content helped the government to divert people's attention from other matters, such as the U.S. government's increasing pressure on Maduro to release political prisoners and guarantee a fair election next year.
Essequibo is larger than Greece and rich in minerals. The 61,600-square-mile (159,500-square-kilometer) territory accounts for two-thirds of Guyana and gives access to an area of the Atlantic where energy giant ExxonMobil discovered oil in commercial quantities in 2015.
Essequibo was within Venezuela's boundaries during the Spanish colonial period, and Caracas has long disputed the border decided by international arbitrators in 1899 when Guyana was still a British colony.
Venezuelan officials say the arbitrators conspired to cheat their country out of the land and argue that a 1966 agreement to resolve the dispute effectively nullified the original arbitration. Guyana maintains the initial accord is legal and binding.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose country borders a portion of Essequibo, said Monday that he hopes that "common sense prevails, on the side of Venezuela and Guyana."
"What South America doesn't need is confusion," Lula said, adding that countries in the region should "not think about fighting, not think about making up stories."
The referendum took place less than two months after a faction of Venezuela's opposition held a presidential primary without the government's assistance that surpassed participation expectations, including in pro-Chavismo neighborhoods.
Primary organizers reported that more than 2.4 million voters participated, a number that government officials declared mathematically impossible given the number of available voting centers and the time it would take a person cast a paper ballot in the opposition election.
State media minimized the lack of lines at voting centers Sunday, saying that the government's electronic voting system worked efficiently and the people cast ballots at a rapid rate. Maduro told supporters it took him only 15 seconds to vote.
Chris Sabatini, senior fellow for Latin America at the London-based Chatham House, said the government's use of the referendum to shift voters' attention away from the country's poverty and corrosive emigration was "a failure on all fronts" in part because the vote ended up underscoring Venezuelans' lack of faith in their electoral authorities.
"They clearly overplayed their hand," Sabatini. "If part of their effort was to try to demonstrate the vibrancy of their electoral system, they are entering a whole new debate now because it doesn't look good to them. No one trusted it."
------
Garcia Cano reported from Mexico City.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
opinion As Trump burns through cash, powerful Republicans are rallying behind a surging candidate
With less than 50 days until Republican voters begin the process of determining their nominee to take on President Joe Biden, political analyst Eric Ham writes about a storm brewing within the GOP -- as super-donors align behind a surging candidate who could pose a threat to frontrunner Donald Trump.
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
Speaker Fergus apologizes, faces calls to resign over 'personal' video played at Ontario Liberal event
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, but two opposition parties say that's not enough and are now calling for him to resign over his 'unacceptable' participation in a partisan event.
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo during a one-night stay last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose.
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.
Short-term rentals have 'significantly impacted' housing affordability: Desjardins
A Desjardins report suggests short-term rentals likely contributed to the housing affordability crisis in Canada and around the world.
Canada's foreign interference commissioner unveils parties granted standing in inquiry
The Government of Canada as well as the Conservative and New Democratic parties are among the nearly two dozen entities granted standing to participate in the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions, Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue revealed Monday.
NDP calling on Liberals to establish special immigration measures to help Canadians with families in Gaza
The federal NDP is urging the Liberals to immediately create special immigration measures to allow the evacuation of extended family members of Canadians and permanent residents in Gaza.
Canada
-
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.
-
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
-
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo during a one-night stay last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose.
-
Canada's proposal to cut methane emissions by 75% 'dangerous and unconstitutional': Alta. premier
Canada is aiming to cut methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by at least 75 per cent over the next six years, but the Alberta government said the rules would be 'dangerous and unconstitutional.'
-
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.
-
Sask. calls Ottawa's latest methane reduction plan 'more federal overreach'
The Saskatchewan government is calling Ottawa’s latest draft regulations on methane leaks from oil and gas exploration projects another example of federal government overreach.
World
-
Man who posed as agent and offered gifts to Secret Service sentenced to nearly 3 years
A man accused of pretending to be a federal agent and offering gifts and free apartments to Secret Service officers has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison.
-
A small plane makes an emergency landing in the southern Paris suburbs
A small twin-engine plane was forced to make an emergency landing Monday in the southern Paris suburbs, France's civil aviation safety agency said.
-
Indonesia's Marapi volcano erupts for the 2nd day as 12 climbers remain missing
Indonesian authorities halted Monday the search for 12 climbers after Mount Marapi volcano erupted again, unleashing a new burst of hot ash as high as 800 metres into the air, officials said.
-
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow jumps bail and moves to Canada
One of Hong Kong's best-known pro-democracy activists who moved to Canada to pursue her studies said she would not return to the city to meet her bail conditions, becoming the latest politician to flee Hong Kong under Beijing's crackdown on dissidents.
-
U.S. Navy plane removed from Hawaii bay after it overshot runway. Coral damage being evaluated
Landing gear from a U.S. Navy jet pulverized coral when it came to a stop in an environmentally sensitive Hawaii bay after overshooting a runway nearly two weeks ago, a state official said Monday.
-
Niger's junta revokes key security agreements with EU and turns to Russia for defense partnership
Niger's junta on Monday scrapped two key military agreements that the West African nation signed with the European Union to help fight the violence in Africa's Sahel region as the country's army leaders and a senior Russian defense official discussed military cooperation.
Politics
-
Canada's foreign interference commissioner unveils parties granted standing in inquiry
The Government of Canada as well as the Conservative and New Democratic parties are among the nearly two dozen entities granted standing to participate in the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions, Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue revealed Monday.
-
Speaker Fergus apologizes, faces calls to resign over 'personal' video played at Ontario Liberal event
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, but two opposition parties say that's not enough and are now calling for him to resign over his 'unacceptable' participation in a partisan event.
-
Canada's grocery retail sector one of the most competitive on Earth: Sobeys CEO
The top executive at Sobeys asserted on Monday that Canada has one of the most competitive grocery retail sectors on the planet -- even as Canadians continue to feel the bite of higher prices.
Health
-
WATCH
WATCH Virus season: 'High risk' of transmission, warns Ontario's top doctor
As respiratory season gets underway, Ontario's top doctor is urging the public to get vaccinated and warning the province is entering a time of 'high risk of transmission' at a time where COVID-19 and RSV cases are on the rise.
-
France's parliament considers a ban on single-use e-cigarettes
The French parliament is considering a ban on single-use, disposable electronic cigarettes that are popular with teenagers for their sweet flavors and are under scrutiny as a new source of trash.
-
Health care in Canada could be more like Norway's, with some improvements: study
Canada is trailing behind other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries when it comes to both the number of physicians relative to the population, and its spending on primary care, according to a new analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how many people will be at risk of homelessness by 2030, according to this AI
An artificial intelligence algorithm has estimated that Canada’s homeless population will almost double by 2030. Researchers fear a lack of action will make this prediction come true.
-
'That's the real thing': Edmonton man makes rare meteorite find
In October 2022, Doug Olsen was folding laundry in his southeast Edmonton home when he was startled by the loud bang of a meteorite landing on his roof.
-
Not so dead as a dodo: 'De-extinction' plan to reintroduce bird to Mauritius
An audacious collaboration between geneticists and conservationists plans to bring back the extinct dodo and reintroduce it to its once-native habitat in Mauritius.
Entertainment
-
Jonathan Majors assault trial starts with competing versions of a backseat confrontation
Jonathan Majors listened silently, head-cocked and eyes down, as a Manhattan prosecutor and his defense attorney offered competing accounts of a violent confrontation in the backseat of a car that led to assault charges against the film star and put his rapid Hollywood ascent on pause.
-
Spotify axes 17 per cent of workforce in third round of layoffs this year
Spotify says it's axing 17 per cent of its global workforce, the music streaming service's third round of layoffs this year as it moves to slash costs while focusing on becoming profitable.
-
20 years after 'Sideways,' Paul Giamatti may finally land his first best actor Oscar nomination
When Paul Giamatti made "Sideways" with Alexander Payne, he stayed in a little house in the middle of a large vineyard. At the end of a day of shooting, he would drive home in darkness, with the California hills around him.
Business
-
Whistleblower allegation: Harvard muzzled disinfo team after US$500 million Zuckerberg donation
A prominent disinformation scholar who left Harvard University in August has accused the school of muzzling her speech and stifling -- then dismantling -- her research team as it launched a deep dive in late 2021 into a trove of Facebook files she considers the most important documents in internet history.
-
Canada's grocery retail sector one of the most competitive on Earth: Sobeys CEO
The top executive at Sobeys asserted on Monday that Canada has one of the most competitive grocery retail sectors on the planet -- even as Canadians continue to feel the bite of higher prices.
-
Short-term rentals have 'significantly impacted' housing affordability: Desjardins
A Desjardins report suggests short-term rentals likely contributed to the housing affordability crisis in Canada and around the world.
Lifestyle
-
Serene Chinese boarding school named 'World Building of the Year'
A Chinese boarding school designed to let students unwind and “waste time mindfully” has been named 2023’s World Building of the Year.
-
Oxford University Press has named 'rizz' as its word of the year
Oxford University Press has named 'rizz' as its word of the year, highlighting the popularity of a term used by Generation Z to describe someone's ability to attract or seduce another person.
-
Jewish Canadians to celebrate Hanukkah publicly, even as antisemitism rises
While many Jewish Canadians prepare to light menorahs in celebration of Hanukkah starting Thursday, some say the Israel-Hamas war coupled with a rise in antisemitism may dim the festival of lights.
Sports
-
Canada captain Christine Sinclair: As special off the field as she is on it
Christine Sinclair has the biggest influence and impact when “the cameras are shut off and the doors are closed and she can be just herself," according to one coach.
-
76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. scoffs at questions about legitimacy of his injury, calls hit-and-run serious
Kelly Oubre Jr. wanted to set the record straight -- yes, a vehicle struck him as he walked near his home and the driver fled. Yes, he suffered a traumatic injury and no -- he doesn't care for anyone who questioned his account of what happened on that Philadelphia street last month.
-
Sinclair, Schmidt look to make the most of their final camp, game with Canada
Tuesday's friendly against Australia will mark the 331st international outing for Christine Sinclair, the 226th for Sophie Schmidt, and the last for both. Veteran goalkeeper Erin McLeod, who announced her international retirement in January, is also being honoured Tuesday but says she will watch from the sidelines.
Autos
-
BMW recalls SUVs after Takata air bag inflator blows apart, hurling shrapnel and injuring driver
BMW is recalling a small number of SUVs in the U.S. because the driver's air bag inflators can blow apart in a crash, hurling metal shrapnel and possibly injuring or killing people in the vehicles.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
-
New U.S. rules, aimed at curbing China, could limit tax credits for electric vehicles
The Biden administration proposed new rules Friday that could make it harder for electric vehicles to qualify for a full US$7,500 federal tax credit, complicating efforts to meet President Joe Biden's goal that half of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. run on electricity by 2030.