US imposes more Iran drone sanctions as UN rules set to expire
The U.S. on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a group of people and firms based in Iran, China, Hong Kong and Venezuela, tied to the development of Iran's ballistic missile and drone programs.
The penalties come as the United Nations' restrictions on Iran missile-related activities under a Security Council Resolution are set to expire, as well as the EU restrictions on Iran's ability to obtain nuclear and conventional arms.
Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned 11 people, eight entities, and one vessel for having allegedly supported Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics in their production and proliferation of missiles and drones.
Included in the sanctions are Iran-based equipment firms and their directors, a Hong Kong-based distributor of electronic components several Iranian officials including the Defence Attache in Venezuela, Jaber Reihani and the general cargo vessel PARNIA, which has been used for defence cargo exports.
Despite the pending expiration of the U.N. resolution, the United States is committed to countering Iran's procurement, development, and proliferation of missiles, drones and other military weapons, according to a Treasury statement.
Brian Nelson, Treasury's under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence said Iran's "reckless choice to continue its proliferation of destructive UAVs and other weapons prolongs numerous conflicts in regions around the world." A UAV is an unmanned aerial vehicle, commonly known as a drone.
The U.S. will continue to take action to disrupt Iran's proliferation of UAVs and other weapons to oppressive regimes and destabilizing actors, and we encourage the international community to do the same."
Among other things, the sanctions deny the people and firms access to any property or financial assets held in the U.S. and prevent U.S. companies and citizens from doing business with them.
President Joe Biden's administration maintains that Iran is providing Russia with drones and materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow as President Vladimir Putin's government invades Ukraine.
"We are against the war in Ukraine," President Raisi said in June as he met with media executives on the sidelines of the world's premier global conference, the high-level leaders' meeting at the U.N. General Assembly.
Tensions between the U.S. and Iran remain high, despite the release of five American detainees from Iran in September in exchange for the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians
The United States vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday that would have condemned Hamas' attacks against Israel and all violence against civilians and urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
'A microcosm of how things can be': Arabs and Israelis co-exist in Jaffa
The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.
'Abhorrent smell': At least 189 decaying, improperly stored bodies removed from funeral home
The remains of at least 189 people have been removed from a Colorado funeral home, up from an initial estimate of about 115 when the decaying and improperly stored bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday.
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
WATCH Biden: Israel must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' like America after 9/11
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed American support for Israel, but cautioned that the country must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' while responding to the surprise attack from Hamas militants that killed more than 1,400 people almost two weeks ago.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Air Canada stock slides to one-year low despite frothy summer profits
Air Canada's share price hit a one-year low on Wednesday as the airline navigates higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.
Atmospheric river prompts rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall warnings are blanketing B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday as the province braces for an atmospheric river.
'Moonlighting' creator says Bruce Willis is 'still Bruce' despite not being 'totally verbal'
Glenn Gordon Caron said that while his friend Bruce Willis can no longer communicate in all the same ways, he knows Willis is happy about his show 'Moonlighting' finally coming to streaming.
