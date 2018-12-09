UN sends aid to hundreds of thousands in war-torn Syria
A Syrian soldier films the wreckage of the Syrian Scientific Research Center, which was attacked by U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for a suspected chemical attack against civilians, in the Damascus suburb of Barzeh, Syria, on April 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, December 9, 2018 10:59AM EST
AMMAN, Jordan -- The United Nations has begun sending desperately needed aid from Jordan to hundreds of thousands of civilians in war-torn Syria.
The U.N.'s humanitarian office said on Sunday that 369 trucks will carry one month's worth of supplies to Syria. It's the first cross-border aid shipment since the Syrian government recaptured a trade crossing with Jordan from Syrian rebels and reopened it in October.
Anders Pedersen, a top U.N. humanitarian official in Jordan, says the aid is being delivered in a "major logistical operation" aimed at mitigating the suffering of Syrians.
Pedersen says the U.N. agency expects the aid to reach 650,000 Syrians.
The U.N. says about 13 million Syrians suffering from the fallout of the country's seven-year civil war are in urgent need of food, water, and medical supplies.
