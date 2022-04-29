Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort
Ukraine's leader accused Russia of trying to humiliate the United Nations by raining missiles on Kyiv during a visit by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, an attack that shattered the capital's tentative return to normality as the focus of the war moved east.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine's forces were holding off Russia's attempted advance in the south and east, as efforts continued to secure safe passage for residents trapped in Mariupol, which has been largely reduced to rubble in a 2-month-long siege. An official in the president's office did not rule out an evacuation as soon as Friday.
- Complete coverage of the latest news on the war in Ukraine
- Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
- WATCH: Omar Sachedina on Europe's reliance on Russian energy
Russia pounded targets all over Ukraine on Thursday, including the attack on Kyiv that struck a residential high-rise and another building. U.S.-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said its journalist Vira Hyrych, who lives in one of the buildings hit, died. Her body was found in the rubble on Friday.
Ten people were wounded in the attack, including at least one who lost a leg, according to Ukraine's emergency services.
In an apparent reference to the same strike, Russia's Defence Ministry said Friday that it had destroyed "production buildings" at the Artem defence factory in Kyiv.
The attack on Kyiv came barely an hour after Zelenskyy held a news conference with Guterres, who toured some of the destruction in and around Kyiv and condemned attacks on civilians during his visit.
"This says a lot about Russia's true attitude towards global institutions, about attempts of Russian authorities to humiliate the UN and everything that the organization represents," Zelenskyy said in an overnight video address to the nation. "Therefore, it requires corresponding powerful reaction."
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko derided the attack as equivalent to Russian President Vladimir Putin showing Guterres "his middle finger."
The strikes were the boldest Russian bombardment of the capital since Moscow's forces retreated weeks ago following their failure to take the city in what they hoped would be a lightning offensive. Instead, stiff Ukrainian resistance, bolstered by Western arms, stalled Putin's advance and forced his troops to pull back to regroup.
Some have now started to push into the country's eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas, which Moscow now says is its focus. Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in the east has been difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extremely dangerous for reporters to move around. Both Ukraine and the Moscow-backed rebels fighting in the east also have introduced tight restrictions on reporting from the combat zone.
But so far, Russia's troops and the separatist forces appear to have made only minor gains, and Britain's Defence Ministry said Friday that those have been achieved at significant cost to Russia's forces.
One aim of Guterres' visit was to secure the evacuation of people from the ruined southern port city of Mariupol, including a shattered steelworks where Ukrainian defenders are holed up and hundreds of civilians are also sheltering, Previous evacuation attempts have collapsed.
"I cannot confirm the exact details of the operation to make sure it is done with safety for our people and for civilians stranded in Mariupol" said Saviano Abreu, a spokesperson for the UN's humanitarian office.
An official in Zelenskyy's office said negotiations were underway with UN mediation, and did not rule out an evacuation of the plant happening Friday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Mariupol has seen some of the most dramatic suffering of the war. Under siege since the early days of the invasion, many of its residents became trapped with scarce access to food, water, medicine or electricity.
An estimated 100,000 people are believed to still be in the city, and the city council warned Thursday that a lack of safe drinking water or a working sewer system could lead to outbreaks of deadly diseases such as cholera and dysentery. It added that bodies lay decaying under the rubble.
Russian forces largely control the city, but some 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are holed up at the steel plant, the last known pocket of resistance. About 1,000 civilians are with them, and the fighters said recent concentrated bombings killed and wounded people.
Video posted online by Ukraine's Azov Regiment inside the steel plant showed people combing through the rubble to remove the dead and help the wounded. The regiment said the Russians hit an improvised underground hospital and its operating room, killing an unspecified number of people. The video couldn't be independently verified.
Russia's invasion of its neighbor on Feb. 24 upended the post-Cold War security order. Putin, long irked by NATO's expansion to eastern Europe, says the operation seeks the "demilitarization" of Ukraine, aims to protect people in the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas and ensure Russia's own security. One of Moscow's demands has been that Ukraine drop its bid to join the western NATO alliance.
Ukraine and the West say it was an unprovoked and illegal invasion launched to topple the government in Kyiv.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote Friday on Twitter that a "security vacuum" had led to the war.
"We have then been knocking on NATO's door, but it never opened," he wrote. "The world owes Ukraine security, and we ask states to decide which security guarantees they are ready to provide."
A day after Russia pounded a wide area of Ukraine, the governor of Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, said two towns there were hit by Russian Grad rockets on Friday. There was no immediate word on casualties or damage. Separately, the governor of Russia's Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, said that a border post came under mortar fire from Ukraine and that Russian border forces returned fire. He said there were no casualties on the Russian side.
Thursday's explosions in northwestern Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district shook the city and flames poured out the windows of the residential high-rise and another building. The capital had been relatively unscathed in recent weeks, and cafes and other businesses have started to reopen, while a growing numbers of people have been out and about, enjoying the spring weather.
The terrible human cost of the war, which has driven more than 11 million Ukrainians from their homes, continues to climb.
In Lyman, a town in Donetsk where Russian forces are reportedly trying to advance as part of their Donbas push, shells rained on Tatiana Maksagory's home this week, devastating her family.
Maksagory's 14-year-old grandson, Igor, was declared dead after emergency services drove him to the hospital. Her daughter was in serious condition and her son-in-law was also killed.
"Grandma, will I live?" she said Igor asked her when they were in the basement waiting for help. "I said that he would live. But look what happened, I betrayed him."
------
Associated Press journalists Jon Gambrell and Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Yesica Fisch in Sloviansk, and AP staff around the world contributed to this report
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
Correction
This story has been updated to correct that Thursday's strike on Kyiv was the boldest attack since Moscow's retreat, not necessarily the first.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians report lengthy passport processing as interest in travel rebounds
Many Canadians are reporting lengthy delays and wait times at passport offices as the federal government works to process thousands more applications over the past year.
U.S. man arrested in killing of girl, 11, nearly 34 years after her death
Police have arrested a 74-year-old man in the 1988 killing of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in Massachusetts, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
NEW THIS MORNING | 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort
Ukraine's leader accused Russia of trying to humiliate the United Nations by raining missiles on Kyiv during a visit by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, an attack that shattered the capital's tentative return to normality as the focus of the war moved east.
5 days that changed the war in Ukraine
This week the war in Ukraine may have transitioned from one nation's bloody fight for liberation against Russia's vicious onslaught to a potentially years-long great power struggle.
Health officials 'on alert' for mysterious hepatitis cases in B.C. children
The B.C. government is watching closely for local cases of the mysterious hepatitis illness afflicting young children in countries around the world, but none have been identified so far.
This 11th century container might have been a hand grenade used in the Crusades, new analysis says
Researchers believe they may have found an early type of hand grenade potentially used in the Crusades after performing new analysis on the residue inside a set of 11th century ceramic vessels found in Israel.
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu
The first known human case of H5 bird flu in the United States has appeared in a person in Colorado, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday.
No historic comeback for Raptors, who drop ugly 132-97 loss to Sixers
The Toronto Raptors fell short in their bid for an historic NBA playoff comeback.
Canada
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
-
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
Will Ottawa police be prepared for the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy? Experts weigh in
As the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy heads to the nation's capital this weekend, all eyes are on the Ottawa Police Service as it works to avoid a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that paralyzed downtown streets for weeks earlier this year.
-
Woman who stood on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier won't be charged: police
A woman who stood and shouted on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest has expressed remorse and will not be charged, Ottawa police say.
-
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,500 in fines.
-
N.L.'s Quidi Vidi village drops 'plantation' from building name ahead of royal visit
A historic fishing neighbourhood in St. John's, N.L., is renaming one of its buildings ahead of a visit by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.
World
-
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
-
Wisconsin 10-year-old Lily Peters died of strangulation, blunt force: coroner
Preliminary autopsy results confirmed that a 10-year-old girl found dead in northwestern Wisconsin this week died of strangulation and blunt force trauma, a corner said Thursday.
-
Report calls out abuse of social media by Minneapolis police
Among the scathing findings of an investigation launched after the police killing of George Floyd is that Minneapolis police used covert or bogus social media accounts to monitor Black individuals and groups despite having no clear public safety rationale for doing so.
-
U.S. man arrested in killing of girl, 11, nearly 34 years after her death
Police have arrested a 74-year-old man in the 1988 killing of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in Massachusetts, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
-
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of trying to humiliate UN by attacking Kyiv during visit
Ukraine's leader accused Russia of trying to humiliate the United Nations by raining missiles on Kyiv during a visit by Secretary-General António Guterres, an attack that shattered the capital's tentative return to normality as the focus of the war moved east.
-
Ukraine updates: Journalist killed by Russian strike on Kyiv
What's happening in Ukraine on Friday: The U.S.-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty says one of its journalists was killed by a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, Thursday night.
Politics
-
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
-
Canada's 'discriminatory' blood ban being replaced by screening based on sexual behaviour for all donors
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Indigenous leaders say safe drinking water settlement with federal government is unfair
The federal government has set aside about $1.5 billion to compensate Indigenous people who have been without clean drinking water, the result of a class-action lawsuit initiated by First Nations communities.
Health
-
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu
The first known human case of H5 bird flu in the United States has appeared in a person in Colorado, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday.
-
Africa sees rise in measles as pandemic disrupts vaccines
Africa is seeing a surge of outbreaks of preventable diseases as a result of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.
-
6th COVID wave impacting children's hospitals, doctor says
As Canada's sixth wave of COVID-19 continues, hospitals caring for the country's youngest patients are facing both high patient volumes and high levels of staff off sick.
Sci-Tech
-
Google adds ways to keep personal info private in searches
Google has expanded options for keeping personal information private from online searches.
-
The James Webb Space Telescope is fully aligned and ready to observe the universe
The James Webb Space Telescope is ready to observe the universe. The space observatory's massive mirror, capable of peering into the most distant reaches of space, is now completely aligned, according to the NASA's Webb team.
-
Musk's Twitter free speech promise may be tested in Middle East
Twitter buyer Elon Musk calls himself a free speech absolutist, but that could be put to the test in the Middle East where critics say authoritarian governments use the platform to track opponents and spread disinformation.
Entertainment
-
'Carpool Karaoke' king James Corden leaving late-night show
James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year. Corden told of his decision during the taping of Thursday's 'The Late Late Show,' which he began hosting in 2015.
-
Movie review: Liam Neeson kills down 'Memory' lane
'Memory,' which opens in theatres Friday, doesn't much alter the formula but makes for a brutal and bleak variation on the Liam Neeson theme.
-
Amber Heard's lawyers revised article Johnny Depp sued over
Amber Heard pushed to have details of her marriage with fellow actor Johnny Depp included in an op-ed piece that she wrote about domestic violence, even though her lawyers wanted those passages removed from the article, which is now the subject of a libel lawsuit, according to evidence introduced Thursday at the trial.
Business
-
Canadian, U.S. oil companies scramble to find workers despite boom
Thousands of workers in the United States and Canada have left oil and gas jobs, put off by arduous conditions, remote locations, and insufficient compensation, or lured to the renewables sector as the world transitions to cleaner energy.
-
Elon Musk sells US$4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal
Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly US$4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter.
-
Airbnb says staffers can work remotely forever, if they want
Airbnb won't require most staffers to return to the office — ever. The company told employees Thursday that they can permanently work remotely and can relocate anywhere within the country they currently work.
Lifestyle
-
'A big moment in history': First ever Sask. world champion cheer team reflects on win
Members of the first Saskatchewan cheerleading team to win gold at the Cheerleading Worlds are on cloud nine as they reflect on their historic competition.
-
The world's oldest person is a French nun who enjoys chocolate and wine
A 118-year-old nun living in a nursing home in southern France has become the world's oldest living person, according to the Guinness World Records.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
No historic comeback for Raptors, who drop ugly 132-97 loss to Sixers
The Toronto Raptors fell short in their bid for an historic NBA playoff comeback.
-
A 61-year-old is set to row solo from the U.S. to France. The entire journey will be nearly 6,400 kilometres
Over the next couple of months, one man will attempt to row close to 6,400 kilometres (4,000 miles) across the Atlantic Ocean. Peter Harley, 61, hopes to set sail next week, weather permitting, from Virginia Beach and make his way to La Trinité-sur-Mer, France.
-
NFL teams draft defence, then offence with focus on receivers
The first five selections of the 2022 NFL draft came on the defensive side of the ball, including edge rushers Travon Walker of national champion Georgia to Jacksonville and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan to Detroit at Nos. 1 and 2. It was the first time in 31 years that no player on offence went in the opening five picks.
Autos
-
Replica of Canadian car predating Ford Model T unveiled in Ontario
At an event on Wednesday in Burlington, Ont., the grandson of a Canadian automotive pioneer unveiled a replica of the Fossmobile, the car his grandfather built in 1897 out of old bicycle frames and wheels from horse drawn carts.
-
China grants first driverless taxi permits to Baidu, Pony.ai
China has granted Chinese internet services company Baidu and a rival autonomous car company, Pony.ai, permits to provide driverless ride-hailing services to the public in Beijing, a significant regulatory step in the country's pursuit of driverless technology.
-
Tesla loses US$126 billion in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern
Tesla Inc lost US$126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter.