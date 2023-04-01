Ukraine asks court to put Orthodox leader under house arrest
A Kyiv court ordered a leading priest to be put under house arrest Saturday after Ukraine's top security agency said he was suspected of justifying Russian agression, a criminal offence. It was the latest move in a bitter dispute over a famed Orthodox monastery.
Metropolitan Pavel, the abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, Ukraine's most revered Orthodox site, has denied the charges and resisted the authorities' order to vacate the complex.
After the court's ruling, a monitoring bracelet was placed around his ankle, despite his objections that he has diabetes and should not wear it.
"I am accepting this," he said shortly before the bracelet was attached. "Christ was crucified on the cross, so why shouldn't I accept this?"
In a court hearing earlier in the day, the metropolitan said the claim by the Security Service of Ukraine, known as the SBU, that he condoned Russia's invasion was politically driven.
"I have never been on the side of aggression," Pavel told reporters in the courthouse. "This is my land."
Earlier in the week, he cursed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, threatening him with damnation.
SBU agents raided the metropolitcan's residence, and prosecutors asked the court to put him under house arrest pending the investigation. The hearing Saturday was adjourned until Monday after the metropolitan said he was feeling unwell.
The monks in the monastery belong to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has been accused of having links to Russia. The dispute surrounding the property, also known as the Monastery of the Caves, is part of a wider religious conflict that has unfolded in parallel with the war.
The Ukrainian government has cracked down on the UOC over its historic ties to the Russian Orthodox Church, whose leader, Patriarch Kirill, has supported Russian President Vladimir Putin in the invasion of Ukraine.
The UOC has insisted that it's loyal to Ukraine and has denounced the Russian invasion from the start. But Ukrainian security agencies say some in the church have maintained close ties with Moscow. The agencies have raided numerous holy sites of the church and then posted photos of rubles, Russian passports, and leaflets with messages from the Moscow patriarch as proof that some church officials have been loyal to Russia.
The government had ordered the monks to leave the compound by March 29. It claims they violated their lease by making alterations to the historic site, and other technical infractions. The monks rejected the claim as a pretext.
Dozens of UOC supporters gathered outside the monastery on Saturday, singing hymns in the rain. A smaller group of protesters also turned up, accusing the other side of sympathizing with Moscow.
"They wash the brains of people with Russian support, and they are very dangerous for Ukraine," said Senia Kravchuk, a 38-year-old software developer from Kyiv. "They sing songs in support of Russia, and that's horrible, here, in the center of Kyiv."
Third-year seminary student David, 21, disagreed. Dressed in a priest's robes and with a Ukrainian flag draped round his shoulders, he insisted the Lavra priests and residents were in no way pro-Russian. The state, he said, was trying to evict hundreds of people from Lavra without a court order.
"Look at me. I'm in priest's clothes, with a Ukrainian flag and a cross around my neck. Could you say that I'm pro-Russian?" said David, who declined to give his last name because of the tensions surrounding the issue. "The priests are currently singing a Ukrainian hymn, and they're being called pro-Russian. Can you believe it?"
Many Orthodox communities in Ukraine have cut their ties with the UOC and transitioned to the rival Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which more than four years ago received recognition from the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople.
Bartholomew I is considered the first among equals among the leaders of the Eastern Orthodox churches. Patriarch Kirill and most other Orthodox patriarchs have refused to accept his decision authorizing the second Ukrainian church.
In other news Saturday, Zelenskyy condemned the U.N. Security Council for allowing Russia to assume its presidency. The council's 15 members each serve as president for a month, on a rotating basis.
Zelenskyy said Russian artillery had killed a 5-month-old boy in the town of Avdiivka on Friday, "one of hundreds of artillery attacks" each day, and added that Russia presiding over the Security Council "proves the complete bankruptcy of such institutions."
Two civilians were reported killed in Russian shelling on Saturday, one each in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions, Ukrainian authorities there said.
Zelenskyy also said he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday about the battlefield situation and defence cooperation.
While Ukraine is preparing for a counteroffensive expected later this spring, Russian forces have kept pressing their effort to capture the city of Bakhmut. The Ukrainian stronghold in the Donbas region in Ukraine's east has been the focus of a ferocious battle that has dragged on for eight months.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a Saturday visit to the military headquarters overseeing the action in Ukraine that Russia's defence industries have boosted production of ammunition "by several times." Russian's government previously acknowledged ammunition shortages.
The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest analysis Saturday that the Russian offensive personally overseen by Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian military, has fizzled.
"Gerasimov's tenure has been characterized by an effort to launch a general winter offensive with the aim of extending Russian control over the whole of the Donbas region," the British ministry said on Twitter. "Eighty days on, it is increasingly apparent that this project has failed."
The ministry said that along the Donbas front, "Russian forces have made only marginal gains at the cost of tens of thousands of casualties." It was "largely squandering its temporary advantage in personnel" from a partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists Putin ordered in the fall, the U.K. analysis said.
The U.K. Foreign and Commonwealth Office, meanwhile, mocked a new edition of Moscow's foreign policy doctrine published Friday that described the Russian policy as "peaceful, open, predictable, consistent, pragmatic and based on respect for universally recognized principles and norms of international law."
"April Fool's Day is TOMORROW," the Foreign Office tweeted late Friday.
------
Associated Press writer Elena Becatoros in Kyiv contributed to this report.
-
