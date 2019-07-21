

Amy Guthrie and Peter Orsi, The Associated Press





MEXICO CITY -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged during a meeting Sunday that Mexico has made significant progress on migration enforcement, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said.

Ebrard said in a statement that due to these advances, Mexico sees no need to negotiate a "safe third country" agreement with Washington that would require migrants to apply for asylum in Mexico rather than in the U.S.

Pompeo said via Twitter following the meeting that the top diplomats reaffirmed their countries' shared democratic values and cultural ties.

"Mexico is one of our most important partners to increase prosperity and security for our countries and the region," he wrote.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus elaborated in a separate tweet, saying that the two top diplomats discussed their countries' "shared efforts to stop illegal immigration" and that Pompeo thanked Mexico for its "increased immigration enforcement efforts."

Ortagus said they also discussed the new North American free trade agreement. The Mexican Senate approved the deal in June, but Democratic legislators in the U.S. have threatened to block it.

The meeting between Pompeo and Ebrard came at the halfway point of a 90-day span during which Mexico has agreed to reduce migration across its territory toward the U.S. border as part of a deal that headed off stiff tariffs on Mexican goods threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Since then, Mexico has stepped up immigration enforcement, while the United States has expanded to two more border points a program that sends asylum seekers back into Mexico to await the outcome of their claims.

Mexican officials say they have increased migration enforcement along the southern and northern borders, while deporting hundreds of Central Americans each week by plane.

On other matters, the foreign ministry said Ebrard suggested that the U.S. and Mexico work together to recover the assets of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who was sentenced to life in prison in the U.S. last week.

A U.S. judge ordered Guzman to pay $12.6 billion as part of his U.S. life sentence announced Wednesday.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that the money is Mexican and that he will seek its return to the country, through court action if necessary.

The foreign ministry said Ebrard also asked for help to stem the flow of weapons trafficked into Mexico from the U.S.

As the motorcade carrying Pompeo departed, a lawyer for Guzman jumped in front of a vehicle with a hand-painted sign that read: "Chapo's Money, No USA, Yes Mexico."

The driver of a black Suburban tapped Guzman's lawyer three times with the SUV's front grill before a Mexican official pulled the lawyer away.

Speaking to reporters, lawyer Jose Luis Gonzalez said Guzman wants his money to be distributed among Mexico's poor, rather than confiscated by the U.S. government. The lawyer is also fighting for Guzman's extradition back to Mexico.

Pompeo arrived in El Salvador later Sunday for a meeting with President Nayib Bukele.

Bukele said last week his country is trying to reduce irregular migration and fight crime and drug trafficking so it deserves to be considered differently than neighbouring Guatemala and Honduras.

Those three countries make up Central America's so-called Northern Triangle, the source of most of a wave of migrants and asylum seekers who have sought to make it to the United States this year, fleeing violence and poverty back home.