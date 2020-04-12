WATERBURY, CONN. -- A Connecticut man has been charged after police say he intentionally coughed on staff members at a Waterbury, Conn., hospital.

Waterbury Police Lt. David Silverio tells local station WFSB that officers responded to St. Mary's Hospital around 9:20 Saturday night for a report of a disturbance.

It was later determined that a male party, later identified as 30-year-old Robert Gordon, was not adhering to the hospital's rules and instructions, which had been implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At one point, Gordon took off his protective mask and intentionally coughed on/towards staff members, informing them that he had tested positive in New York for COVID-19.

Gordon was then placed under arrest and charged with five counts of breach of peace in the first degree.

He was eventually released on a written Promise to Appear pending his court appearance, which is expected to take place at a later date.