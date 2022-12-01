U.S. imposes new sanctions against North Koreans over missile program

This photo provided on Dec. 1, 2022, by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, centre, attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, on Nov. 30, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) This photo provided on Dec. 1, 2022, by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, centre, attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, on Nov. 30, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Exploring a tunnel deep below Niagara Falls

Turbines that once harnessed the powerful energy of Niagara Falls into a great source of electricity came to a halt years ago. But the secrets deep below the power station are coming to life once again. Visitors can now explore the former cathedral of power and a new tunnel that opens to a spectacular view of the falls.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social