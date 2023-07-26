U.K. prime minister urged to speed up compensation for infected blood scandal victims

Blood samples from volunteers are handled in the laboratory at Imperial College in London, Thursday, July 30, 2020. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday he was committed to paying out compensation swiftly to thousands of people affected by the country's infected blood scandal, which saw more than 2,000 patients die after contracting HIV or hepatitis from transfusions of tainted blood in the 1970s and 1980s. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Blood samples from volunteers are handled in the laboratory at Imperial College in London, Thursday, July 30, 2020. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday he was committed to paying out compensation swiftly to thousands of people affected by the country's infected blood scandal, which saw more than 2,000 patients die after contracting HIV or hepatitis from transfusions of tainted blood in the 1970s and 1980s. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle

In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gestures towards the federal cabinet as they stand behind him at a media availability after a cabinet shuffle, at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social