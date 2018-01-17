

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





In memory of British lawmaker Jo Cox, who was murdered by a right-wing extremist in 2016, the U.K. government has announced the appointment of a new “Minister of Loneliness.”

Conservative MP Tracey Crouch was named to the post by British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday. The recommendation for the appointment came from the Jo Cox Foundation, a registered charity that was set up in Cox’s memory after her death.

“Jo experienced & witnessed loneliness throughout her life especially as a new student at Cambridge University & separated from her sister Kim for [the] first time. She would be delighted by Tracey Crouch’s new job as Minister for Loneliness,” the foundation tweeted on Wednesday.

Before her death, Cox set up a cross-party commission called the Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness to shine a spotlight on the problem. After she died, the commission put together a report with the British Red Cross and Co-op with a list of recommendations for the government to address the issue.

“Jo said that she wanted to “turbo-charge” our response to loneliness,” the report states. “She wanted to bring new focus and attention to loneliness in our communities, and to encourage action.”

According to the report, more than nine million adults in U.K. admit to often or always feeling lonely. The commission warns that chronic loneliness can have a serious impact on health and wellbeing as well as a person’s ability to connect with others.

May also highlighted Cox’s dedication to the cause and said the new minister would build on her legacy.

“Jo Cox recognized the scale of loneliness across the country and dedicated herself to doing all she could to help those affected,” she tweeted.

As the minister of loneliness, Crouch will be tasked with working with the Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness, businesses and charities to raise awareness about loneliness and isolation and create a government strategy to combat it, May said on Wednesday.

“For far too many, loneliness is a sad reality of modern life. I want us all to confront this and take action to address loneliness endured by the elderly, by carers, those who have lost loved ones – those with no one to talk to or share their thoughts and experiences with,” May tweeted.

After the announcement, Crouch shared her reaction to the news on her Twitter account on Wednesday.

“Both proud & humbled to be appointed #loneliness minister in order to continue Jo Cox's great work & deliver recommendations of the @JoCoxFoundation,” she wrote.

For far too many, loneliness is a sad reality of modern life. I want us all to confront this and take action to address loneliness endured by the elderly, by carers, those who have lost loved ones – those with no one to talk to or share their thoughts and experiences with.

Both proud & humbled to be appointed #loneliness minister in order to continue Jo Cox's great work & deliver recommendations of the @JoCoxFoundation working in partnership across gov, business & so many brilliant orgs/charities to combat social isolation & loneliness

Jo experienced & witnessed loneliness throughout her life especially as a new student at Cambridge University & separated from her sister Kim for first time. She would be delighted by @tracey_crouch's new job as Minister for Loneliness & would be saying 'let's get to work!'