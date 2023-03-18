Turkiye's top diplomat visits Cairo in effort to mend ties

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, right, meets with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, March 18, 2023. The meeting is the first such high-level in more than a decade as the countries repair relations damaged in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, right, meets with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu at Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, March 18, 2023. The meeting is the first such high-level in more than a decade as the countries repair relations damaged in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump expects to be arrested Tuesday as DA eyes charges

Donald Trump said in a social media post that he expects to be arrested Tuesday as a New York prosecutor is eyeing charges in a case examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president. Trump provided no evidence that suggested he was directly informed of a pending arrest and did not say how he knew of such plans.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social