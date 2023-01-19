Turkiye's Erdogan signals May 14 date for his biggest election test

Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit at Nusa Dua in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit at Nusa Dua in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect's home, but no weapon

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove -- but no weapon -- when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social