Turkish warplanes strike Kurdish militant positions in Iraq after attack kills soldier, wounds 4

Ukrainian with nowhere to go robbed at Toronto airport
A Ukrainian newcomer was robbed of almost all his belongings while he spent three days in Toronto Pearson Airport.
Turkiye carried out a new round of airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in neighboring Iraq on Tuesday, Turkiye’s defense ministry said, hours after a Turkish soldier was killed and four others were wounded in an attack in the region.
Turkiye often launches strikes against targets in Syria and Iraq it believes to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, a banned Kurdish separatist group that has waged an insurgency against Turkey since the 1980s.
On Tuesday, the Turkish warplanes struck suspected PKK positions in the Metina, Zap, Hakurk, Gara and Qandil regions in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, according to a ministry statement. The jets reportedly destroyed 27 PKK targets, including caves, bunkers, and shelters. There was no immediate comment from the PKK.
“We have not left the blood of any of our martyrs on the ground,” the ministry said, suggesting that the airstrikes were in retaliation to the attack that killed the Turkish soldier and wounded four others.
Last week, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held high-level meetings with his counterpart Fuad Hussein and other Iraqi officials to discuss the PKK’s presence in Iraq and measures to be taken against the organization.
A joint statement issued by the two countries said both sides had “stressed that the PKK organization represents a security threat to both Turkey and Iraq” and that its presence in Iraq “represents a violation of the Iraqi constitution.”
The PKK is not designated a terrorist organization in Iraq, but is banned from launching operations against Turkey from Iraqi territory. It nevertheless has a foothold in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, where the central Iraqi government does not have much influence.
The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is expected to visit Iraq next month, has said that his country is determined to end PKK’s presence in Iraq this summer, suggesting a possible large-scale military offensive into the region.
Ben Mulroney says his father would be happy to see how Canadians have come together in the wake of his passing: and how his time as prime minister, both personally and politically, made lives better for people in Canada and around the world.
A young climate activist who helped organize a series of protests across B.C.'s Lower Mainland is facing deportation unless the government approves his permanent residency application over the next few weeks, according to his lawyer.
The family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
Another official photograph involving Catherine, Princess of Wales was digitally manipulated, according to a leading photo agency, sparking a second royal retouching controversy just as Kate was spotted in public for the first time in months.
An Orleans man is looking for answers and an apology after he was mistakenly and violently arrested by an Ottawa police officer last month.
The late-night Liberal watering-down of an NDP motion regarding the recognition of Palestinian statehood on Monday prompted anger and disappointment among both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian advocacy groups. And, it has left one Liberal MP saying he felt 'isolated' and is now 'reflecting' on his place within caucus.
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
Spring officially rolls in Tuesday night and Canadians are eagerly waiting to see what weather the season will bring.
Thunder Bay police are investigating after several bomb threats abruptly closed the public library Saturday, where a drag story time was to be held.
Some fans and vendors who attended Toronto Comicon are speaking out about a slew of alleged phone thefts which occurred at the convention this past weekend, saying more needs to be done to prevent theft at the event.
Hong Kong lawmakers unanimously approved a new national security law Tuesday that grants the government more power to quash dissent, widely seen as the latest step in a sweeping political crackdown triggered by pro-democracy protests in 2019.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump won their party's primaries in Illinois on Tuesday, notching more delegates as they continue their march to a rematch in this November's presidential election.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Texas to immediately begin enforcing a controversial immigration law that allows state officials to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored Washington's "ironclad commitment" Tuesday to help defend the Philippines in case of an armed attack against its forces after clashes between Chinese and Filipino coast guards in the disputed South China Sea recently turned more hostile.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump says the controversial photograph of Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her three children that was recalled by global news agencies because it was found to have been edited 'shouldn’t be a big deal.'
The CEO of Dalian Enterprises, one of the companies tangentially involved in the development of the ArriveCan border app, denies that multiple layers of contractors and sub-contractors were used to blur the contracting process for nefarious purposes.
The Senate has passed a bill to implement Canada's updated free trade agreement with Ukraine, paving the way for it to become law.
The former head of the association representing Nova Scotia physicians says doctors are facing extreme burnout amid a labour shortage that risks worsening with a looming wave of retirements.
Canada's public health agency says it is investigating an apparent link between a salmonella outbreak that began at least two years ago and contact with snakes and feeder rodents.
There's a global energy crisis and onshore wind farms are a potential growth option. Larger wind turbines produce more power than standard ones, but the components are too big to be transported by road.
Astronomers are expecting a 'new star' to appear in the night sky anytime between now and September, and it promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime celestial sight, according to NASA.
The demand for total solar eclipse glasses used to safely view the rare celestial event has been ramping up as sellers, along with astronomy and eye-care experts in Canada, warn that viewing the eclipse with the naked eye is dangerous.
Rainbow Stage is blazing a new trail with its latest production.
Rumours surrounding the next James Bond were shaken and stirred after the British tabloid 'The Sun' published a story saying 33-year-old British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role of 007.
Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger have plans to team up once again for a new movie.
Advocates and Air Canada's CEO served up opposing views of on-board accessibility for passengers on Tuesday, though both sides agree that consistency remains a problem.
The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing must improve safety culture and address quality issues before the agency will allow the planemaker to boost 737 MAX production.
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.
Belgian designer Dries Van Noten, who for almost four decades dazzled the fashion world with his luscious use of colors and fabrics, said Tuesday that he will step down as creative director of his namesake brand at the end of June.
A Roman statue dating back almost 2,000 years has been discovered by construction workers building a parking lot in the United Kingdom.
Amherst is taking breakfast for dinner one step further with its week long French Toast Fest taking place until March 24.
A disgraced former Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault last year could face up to 25 years in prison.
A B.C. junior hockey player who choked and seriously injured the opposing team's goalie during an on-ice brawl has been suspended for 31 games.
Just after midnight Monday, the price for gasoline at stations throughout Metro Vancouver climbed above $2 per litre, before dipping ever so slightly below the two-dollar mark.
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw says three months into 2024, the city has already seen more than double the number of carjackings it did this time last year.
