ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

U.S. and global economic outlook deteriorates in Trump trade war, IMF says

By The Associated Press

Published

Workers assemble the Zeekr 001 EV models at the Chinese automaker Zeekr assembly plant, in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Wednesday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.