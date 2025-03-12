ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump’s 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports go into effect

By The Associated Press

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office to depart on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.