ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Trump plans tariffs on Mexico and Canada for Tuesday, while doubling existing 10% tariffs on China

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Pool via AP) (AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.