ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

The EU publishes a U.S. product hit list and prepares for action against Trump’s tariffs

By The Associated Press

Published

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen delivers her speech on EU support for peace in Ukraine, Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Antonin Utz)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.