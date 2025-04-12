ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's Tariffs

Smartphones and computers are now exempt from Trump’s latest tariffs

By CNN

Published

People look at a new iPhone 16 series at an Apple Store in Palo Alto, California, on Sept. 20, 2024. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.