

Zeke Miller, Deb Riechmann and Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump says he will decide in two to three weeks, if not sooner, who will be America's next ambassador to the United Nations.

The current ambassador, Nikki Haley, announced Tuesday that she is stepping down at year's end. She hinted in her resignation letter that she is headed to the private sector after two years at the UN and, before that, six years as South Carolina's governor.

Among those Trump says he is considering is former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell. The Goldman Sachs executive and former Bush administration official is a close ally of Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Both are senior White House aides.

White House officials had sought to put a hold on Trump's record-setting turnover before the Nov. 6 elections.