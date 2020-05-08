U.S. President Donald Trump called a 36-second video that appears to show the killing of an unarmed black man after he was pursued by two armed white men "disturbing."

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was jogging in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23 when Gregory McMichael, a former police officer, and his son chased him down, authorities said. Trump weighed in on the killing speaking to Fox News Friday morning.

"I saw the tape and it's very, very disturbing, the tape," the President said, speaking over the phone to the network. "I got to see it, it's very disturbing."

"I will say that looks like a really good young guy," he said of Arbery. "It's a very disturbing situation to me and my heart goes out to the parents and the family and the friends, but yet we have to take it, law enforcement is going to look at it."

Trump said Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is, "going to be looking at it very strongly and he's going to do what's right, but it's a heartbreaking thing and very rough, rough stuff."

The President was asked what he could do to "make sure justice is done and this doesn't end up in a racial situation."

"Well, justice getting done is the thing that solves that problem," Trump answered. "Again, it's in the hands of the governor and I'm sure he'll do the right thing."

"You know, it could be something that we didn't see on tape," he added. "There could be a lot of, if you saw things went off tape, and then back on tape, but it was troubling."

"I mean, to anybody that watched it, certainly it was a disturbing or troubling video no question about that," Trump said. "But they have very good law enforcement in the state of Georgia and I'm sure they are going to come up with exactly what happened. It's a sad thing. Very sad thing. I hate to see that."

Two men involved in Arbery's shooting are under arrest and face murder and aggravated assault charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were taken into custody, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday evening. They were booked into the Glynn County Jail.

The arrests come two days after the video that appears to show the deadly confrontation surfaced online.