Toddler stuck in a mall's claw machine rescued by Australian police

    Video has come out of Australia showing something you don't see everyday --- a three-year-old boy stuck inside a 'Hello Kitty' claw machine.

    The boy, Ethan Hopper, had managed to climb through the machine’s prize dispenser at the Capalaba Shopping Centre, a popular mall in the Queensland capital of Brisbane.

    Luckily, local police were able to get the boy out safety --- by shattering one of the glass panels of the machine and lifting him out.

    Video captured the moment the boy's father told him to cover his eyes and go to the far side of the machine before officers broke their way inside – with the child seemingly unfazed by the entire event.

    "You won a prize, which one do you want?" one of the officers is heard asking after the boy was rescued.

