See the results of the U.S. midterms on Tuesday, Nov. 6 by going to ctvnews.ca/americavotes
U.S. midterm results could delay new trade deal into 2020, watchers warn
Dem gains threaten Trump agenda, even without 'blue wave'
Voters give House Democrats a check on Trump
Despite House loss, Trump still sees midterms success
RECAP: Congress divided as Democrats win House, GOP keeps Senate
How the U.S. midterm results might impact Canadians
Muslim women make history with wins in Michigan, Minnesota
Thousands share photo of ex-inmate with 'VOTED' sticker
Political pioneers: Voters elect trailblazing candidates
GOP keeps Senate control for 2 more years, triumph for Trump
Massachusetts backs transgender rights; Michigan OKs pot use
Susan B. Anthony's grave decorated with 'I Voted' stickers
Congressman easily wins re-election despite six siblings' attack ad