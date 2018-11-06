

CTVNews.ca Staff





&amp;lt;br /&amp;gt;

A Republican congressman, whose six siblings urged voters not to re-elect their brother in a stunning political attack that went viral, defied the awkward family dynamics to earn a resounding win in Arizona.

Paul Gosar earned a re-election to the House in the fourth District of Arizona after earning 67.9 per cent of the vote with 23.5 per cent of polls reporting as of Tuesday night.

Back in September, Gosar’s Democratic rival David Brill released a series of videos featuring six of Gosar’s siblings in which they all agreed their brother was not the right candidate for the job.

David, Jennifer, Joan, Grace, Tim and Gaston each voiced serious concerns about their brother’s leadership -- from his hardline position on immigration to his track record on the environment.

“Paul Gosar the congressman isn’t doing anything to help rural America,” physician Grace Gosar said in one of the videos.

“It’s intervention time. And intervention time means that you go to vote, and you go to vote Paul out,” added Tim Gosar, a private investigator.

Gosar has represented the rural district in western Arizona since 2011. During this time he’s come under fire for voicing his support for an extremist anti-Muslim organization and for spreading conspiracy theories about the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va.