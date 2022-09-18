Thousands march in Turkey to demand ban on LGBTQ groups

Turkish demonstrators chant slogans while holding Turkish flags during a anti LGBTI+ protest, in Fatih district of Istanbul, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) Turkish demonstrators chant slogans while holding Turkish flags during a anti LGBTI+ protest, in Fatih district of Istanbul, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. Dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.

The King's Body Guard, formed of Gentlemen at Arms, Yeomen of the Guard and Scots Guards, change guard duties around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on Sept. 18, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, pool)

Eye of Hurricane Fiona nears battered, powerless Puerto Rico

Fiona strengthened into a hurricane Sunday as it bore down on Puerto Rico, where people braced for severe wind and torrential rains. Forecasters said 'historic' levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 centimetres) forecast in isolated areas.

Ukraine alleges torture at village near Russian border

Ukrainian authorities say they have located makeshift prisons where Russian forces abused detainees before Ukrainian troops swept through the village of Kozacha Lopan in a major counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region this month. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said more than 10 such 'torture chambers' have been discovered in the region since the hasty withdrawal of Russian troops last week.

Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train

A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.

Canada

World

  • Eye of Hurricane Fiona nears battered, powerless Puerto Rico

    Fiona strengthened into a hurricane Sunday as it bore down on Puerto Rico, where people braced for severe wind and torrential rains. Forecasters said 'historic' levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 centimetres) forecast in isolated areas.

    This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The eye of newly formed Hurricane Fiona is near the coast of Puerto Rico and it has already sparked an island-wide blackout and threatens to dump historic levels of rain. (NOAA via AP)

  • 5 years after Maria, reconstruction drags on in Puerto Rico

    Nearly five years have gone by since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, and the government has completed only 21% of more than 5,500 official post-hurricane projects, and seven of the island's 78 municipalities report that not a single project has begun.

    Jetsabel Osorio stands in her house damaged five years ago by Hurricane Maria before the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona in Loiza, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

  • Ukraine alleges torture at village near Russian border

    Ukrainian authorities say they have located makeshift prisons where Russian forces abused detainees before Ukrainian troops swept through the village of Kozacha Lopan in a major counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region this month. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said more than 10 such 'torture chambers' have been discovered in the region since the hasty withdrawal of Russian troops last week.

  • Russia likely to step up Ukraine civilian target attacks

    Russian shelling hit cities and towns across a wide stretch of Ukraine during the night, officials said Sunday, and the British Defense Ministry warned that Russia is likely to increase its attacks on civilian targets as it suffers battlefield defeats.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social