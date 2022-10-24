Teen pleads guilty in Michigan high school shooting that killed 4 students

Ethan Crumbley, accused of killing four students and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school last year, has pleaded guilty Monday to murder charges. Crumbley is here pictured in the courtroom in Pontiac, Michigan on February 22. (David Guralnick/Detroit News/Pool/AP) Ethan Crumbley, accused of killing four students and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school last year, has pleaded guilty Monday to murder charges. Crumbley is here pictured in the courtroom in Pontiac, Michigan on February 22. (David Guralnick/Detroit News/Pool/AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation

Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social