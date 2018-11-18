Swimmer dies in Australia after being stung by stingray
A stingray swims past a visitor at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016. (AP / Shizuo Kambayashi)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 8:58AM EST
SYDNEY, Australia - A swimmer in Australia has died of a heart attack after he was stung by a stingray.
Police say the 42-year-old man went into cardiac arrest on Saturday at Lauderdale Beach, east of Hobart in Tasmania, after he suffered a puncture wound to his lower abdomen.
He was swimming alone and close to shore when the attack happened. Friends pulled him from the water but failed in attempts to resuscitate him.
The incident recalled the 2006 death of "The Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin while filming an underwater scene for a television series, when a stingray's stinging barbs pierced his heart.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump visits California as state grapples with twin tragedies
- Swimmer dies in Australia after being stung by stingray
- Pope says 'cry of the poor' drowned out by 'wealthy few'
- Melania's moment: first lady flexes muscles after Trump aide ousted
- Painting found in Romania studied as possibly stolen Picasso